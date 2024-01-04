Suffolk to implement Marcus Alert to respond to mental health crisis

SUFFOLK, Va. — Come July 1, if you’re in Suffolk and experiencing a mental health crisis or in distress, you can call 988 instead of dialing 911.

This is all through a new Marcus Alert system, a system that each locality in the state has to eventually implement.

"The Marcus Alert system for us is to reduce the role of law enforcement in mental health calls," James Buie, the Suffolk Interim Police Chief, said.

"If you’re having mental crisis, the you should call 988. It ensures everyone isn’t calling 911."

Buie briefed Suffolk City Council on the program in Wednesday's council work session.

News 988 calls expected to increase in Virginia, roughly 6,000 calls each month Erika Craven

Buie says a clinician and a paramedic will respond to mental health crisis calls.

He says police will respond if a mental health crisis involves a person doing harm or if the individual has a weapon.

"The clinician will evaluate the situation to see what type of care the individual needs," Buie said. "They may need a follow-up call the next day to see how they’re doing or they may need to be transported somewhere else to be evaluated further."

Watch previous coverage: 988 calls expected to increase in Virginia, roughly 6,000 calls each month

988 calls expected to increase in Virginia this year

The law is named in honor of Marcus David Peters, a high school teacher who was killed by police in Richmond while experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018.

It directs localities to implement a mental health response also known as the Marcus alert system.

Gabriel Rountree says his son, Daquan Rountree, experiences mental health episodes and believes the system will be beneficial.

"I think it’s a great idea," Rountree said. "With clinicians responding, they are more familiar with handling these types of situations when dealing with someone who’s going through a mental episode."

Have You Seen Me Community, Portsmouth Police join search efforts for Daquan Rountree Samuel King

Daquan Rountree has been missing for more than three weeks.

"I just want to find him as soon as possible so we can get him the help he needs," Rountree said. "Mentally, when he left he was suicidal. First and foremost, we have to deal with that and talk about it."

By July 1, 2026, all Virginia localities will have to have the Marcus alert implemented.