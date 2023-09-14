Suffolk transit works to keep pace with rapid city growth

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk's been rapidly growing, according to the latest Census data.

While growth may bring economic benefits, it can also bring challenges. For those who manage Suffolk's public transportation, one challenge is finding ways to connect all the people with where they need to go.

Many riders use the service to get to work, medical appointments or social activities.

Suffolk Automatic Coating, Ltd. to open in Suffolk, create 50 jobs Colter Anstaett

"I ride about two times a week," said Suffolk rider Ruben Chaney.

Chaney said the service usually gets him where he needs to go, but there's one problem: the timing of the buses.

"The schedule's messed up now," said Chaney. "They need a better time in the morning. People need to be at work at a certain time and they don't start running right away."

"If you don't have a car in the city of Suffolk, it can be hard to get places," said Maria Ptakowski, Suffolk transit manager.

Transit workers posted the new bus schedule that took effect this month at a stop Wednesday. They said weekday hours have been expanded to 8:30pm.

Ptakowski said the city's constantly working on improving route connectivity, timing and staffing.

"We try very hard to look at what's happening in the city and adjust our routes to be able to service those areas we know we have workforce or medical needs or even some of the apartment complexes," said Ptakowski. "We need to figure out how to incorporate that into what exists, so people have access to transit."

She said since 2012, when the city started with two small bus routes in a separate transit system from the rest of Hampton Roads due to Suffolk's rural design, Suffolk Transit has grown. More than 75,000 riders climbed aboard Suffolk's buses over the last year. They road along the city's six routes, past a new stop for workers at the Amazon fulfillment center, and down the road toward more expansion.

Automatic Coating, Ltd. to open in Suffolk, create 50 jobs

"One of our goals is to move forward trying to create those little zones to connect a little better with some of the outer boroughs," said Ptakowski.

In the next few years, thanks to grants, Suffolk Transit will be adding two electric buses and a commuter route to Windsor. And, staff said, they're always looking for drivers.

Riders, like Chaney, said the more public transport the better.

"It's a fast-growing city," said Chaney.

Suffolk transport workers added they value community feedback on link-up options.

For the latest information on bus times in Suffolk you can download the Spot app.