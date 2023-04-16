Suffolk Western Tidewater Free Clinic announces dental expansion

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Western Tidewater Free Clinic (WTFC) held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to celebrate the start of its dental expansion.

The expansion will add about 1,000 square feet and increase the number of dental chairs from two to four.

According to a clinic spokesperson, the renovation will allow the clinic to increase it's service to more than 200 patients in the first year.

The clinic also hired a permanent, full-time dentist in August 2022 for the first time in its history.

"2022 was the clinic's 15th anniversary," said WTFC Executive Director Ashley Greene. "This is the perfect time to celebrate our accomplishments, while also setting the stage for us to serve more patients through this expansion."

The renovation is slated for completion by fall of this year.