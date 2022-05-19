Suffolk's Wall Street Café opens second location

SUFFOLK, Va. - A small business is getting a little bigger, as the owners of the Wall Street Café celebrate opening their second location.

The new café, located at 347 North Main Street, had its grand opening on Saturday, May 14. According to owners Dominick Epps and Danita Hayes, unlike the first café — which honors the famous home of New York finance while also paying tribute to Black Wall Street — the second café provides a quiet, home-like feel.

Epps and Hayes said though their new café has a different atmosphere, with an outdoor seating area, books and board games, their food and drinks will keep the stock exchange theme with sandwich names like "Crypto" and "Doge."

“The plan for our new location is to give our customers a cozy, home-like feel as they enjoy one of our amazing coffees or sandwiches," Hayes and Epps said.

Wall Street Café offers breakfast and lunch daily at both locations. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page here.