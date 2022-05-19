Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk's Wall Street Café opens second location

wall street cafe.jpg
News 3
wall street cafe.jpg
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 15:20:41-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A small business is getting a little bigger, as the owners of the Wall Street Café celebrate opening their second location.

The new café, located at 347 North Main Street, had its grand opening on Saturday, May 14. According to owners Dominick Epps and Danita Hayes, unlike the first café — which honors the famous home of New York finance while also paying tribute to Black Wall Street — the second café provides a quiet, home-like feel.

Epps and Hayes said though their new café has a different atmosphere, with an outdoor seating area, books and board games, their food and drinks will keep the stock exchange theme with sandwich names like "Crypto" and "Doge."

“The plan for our new location is to give our customers a cozy, home-like feel as they enjoy one of our amazing coffees or sandwiches," Hayes and Epps said.

Wall Street Café offers breakfast and lunch daily at both locations. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home