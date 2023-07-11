Summer staycation invites families to dig up centuries-old pieces of America's birth

JAMESTOWN, Va. — Our journey to Jamestown begins by boat. A ferry ride from Surry County, across the James River, offers a view much like what settlers likely saw more than 400 years ago.

In 1607, colonists turned a small piece of land into the first permanent settlement in the new world. Jamestown would become the colonial capital until 1699.

Courtesy: Jamestown Rediscovery "When they took the capital out of here, history melted into the earth," remarks David Givens, Director of Archaeology at the Jamestown Rediscovery Project.

David Givens leads the team of archaeologists at the Jamestown Rediscovery Project. In the nearly 30 years since this work began, crews have unearthed more than four million artifacts. That collection includes priceless items from when names like Pocahontas called this land home.

"It's not often that you find artifacts that connect you directly to a person or a thing, but that happens here," Givens adds.

Also unique is the access granted to guests. On a recent summer day, News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart was able to walk right up to teams sifting through centuries of silt and sand. Security ropes, if there are any, are placed as close as possible to the dig pits. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions of the crews, getting as close as possible to the action.

"We want the public to come up and engage with us, in the moment of discovery, the process of archaeology," Givens tells News 3.

Courtesy: Jamestown Rediscovery "Kids are usually very excited that there's a space made for them," says Natalie Reid, staff archaeologist, Jamestown Rediscovery Project



Perhaps nowhere is that engagement more up close, than at the Ed Shed. Natalie Reid runs the space, designed specifically for little hands to hold pieces of the past.

"You can pick up artifacts. You can touch them. You can ask questions about them, and actually find some of your own," Reid explains.

News 3 found groups of children examining newly-found artifacts from the excavation sites, even sorting through 17th century food remains to find evidence of what the settlers ate.

"I really love it when we have parents that are trying to drag their kids away, (saying), 'we have to go to the museum, we have to go see all these other sites.' And the kids are saying, 'no, no, no, no, no,'" Reid laughs.

The kids leave with more than just smiles. The ultimate mission for archaeologists is to spark curiosity and inspire a new generation to dig deeper.

"It's that story of how we became American. All of that was hammered out on the sacred ground under our feet," David Givens reflects.

Tickets to Historic Jamestown include all public tours and programs (except specialty tours as noted) and entrance to the James Fort site, Memorial Church, New Towne, the Archaearium Museum, waterfront Dale House Cafe, the Glasshouse, the Island Loop Drive, and Yorktown Battlefield. Children under 15 are admitted free of charge. There are also discounts offered for certain residents and members.

WTKR/Lisa Martin Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown make up Virginia's Historic Triangle.

Families looking to expand their summer staycation can also visit the other points of Virginia's Historic Triangle:



Colonial Williamsburg bills itself as the world's largest U.S. history museum

Yorktown Battlefield allows visitors to explore the site of the last major battle of the Revolutionary War.

