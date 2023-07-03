Sunday's drowning at College Creek isn't the first

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A 19-year-old drowned in the waters of College Creek over the weekend, police said. It's the latest drowning in the treacherous waters over the years.

JCC DROWNING AT COLLEGE CREEK

Police say Otoniel Marroquin, 19, drowned Sunday evening. His body was found 100 to 150 yards from the shoreline, according to officials.

When people walk down to the beach, there are signs warning people about the potential dangers of swimming.

The signs say there are hidden currents, a sudden drop-off, and that the water can flow in irregular ways.

Other drownings include a Navy Sailor in 2018 who got swept away in the current.

"I wouldn't be swimming here, but I would be careful. Anytime you don't have a lifeguard, you always want to be cautious and keep your eye on the kids," said Barb Andrews, who is visiting from New Jersey.

Another beachgoer told News 3 he is a former lifeguard and knows his way around the water and currents.

"It's very strong right here. It moves probably three or four miles an hour, so it's pretty strong," said Gerrit VanVoorhees.

Several of the beachgoers were just learning about the drowning on Monday morning.

"Very sad. It's somebody young and it's awful. I wish I had been here. Maybe I could've done something honestly," said VanVoorhees.