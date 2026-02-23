1 dead in mill explosion, 1 year since 2 VB officers shot, cartel leader killed: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 1 dead in mill explosion, 1 year since 2 VB officers shot, cartel leader killed
The body of a worker who had been missing after an explosion and fire at a Perdue feed mill in Hertford County has been recovered, officials said.Perdue worker killed in Hertford County feed mill explosion, company confirms
A Hertford County official confirmed the body of the previously unaccounted-for individual was located earlier and will be transported to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for formal identification and determination of the official cause of death.
The explosion occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at the Perdue facility on Perdue Road. Four workers were inside at the time. Two workers were injured; one was airlifted to a regional trauma center with serious injuries, and another was treated and released from a hospital. A fourth worker was evaluated at the scene and did not require transport.
Hertford County Public Information Officer Christian Davies said the explosion triggered a structure fire and severely damaged the building. The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire remains under investigation. The name of the worker has not yet been released pending formal identification and notification procedures.
Virginia Beach Police, community members and the officers' families gathered to remember Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin, who were shot and killed during a traffic stop one year ago.Virginia Beach remembers fallen officers one year after line-of-duty deaths
The ceremony was held Sunday at the Fourth Precinct in the Kempsville area, where both officers worked. On the night of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, the two officers were shot during a traffic stop on South Rosemont Road. Investigators said the suspect took his own life shortly after. Officer Girvin, who was 25, and Officer Reese, who was 30, both died in the hospital early that Saturday morning.
Chief Neudigate spoke at the ceremony about the heartbreak for the department. "That night was a nightmare that I don't know if any of us have woken up from. To have them taken from us in an act so evil that may have shaken us, but it will not break us," he said.
While it's a painful memory, the officers' loved ones and colleagues have had to press on in spite of their grief. "They would be encouraged to see us here today still working to keep Virginia Beach safe, being the tip of the spear to protect our loved ones, our citizens, and our visitors," said City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho, ” on Sunday, decapitating what had become Mexico's most powerful cartel and giving the government its biggest prize yet to show the Trump administration its efforts.
Oseguera Cervantes was wounded in an operation to capture him Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara and he died while being flown to Mexico City, the Defense Department said in a statement. The state is the base of the cartel known for trafficking huge quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines to the United States. In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.
During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Oseguera Cervantes, were wounded and later died, the statement said. Two others were arrested and armored vehicles, rocket launchers and other arms were seized. Three members of the armed forces were wounded and receiving medical treatment.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico said on X that the operation was carried out by Mexican special forces “within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with U.S. authorities providing complementary intelligence.”
