1 dead in mill explosion, 1 year since 2 VB officers shot, cartel leader killed: Sunrise Brief

The body of a worker who had been missing after an explosion and fire at a Perdue feed mill in Hertford County has been recovered, officials said. Perdue worker killed in Hertford County feed mill explosion, company confirms A Hertford County official confirmed the body of the previously unaccounted-for individual was located earlier and will be transported to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for formal identification and determination of the official cause of death. The explosion occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at the Perdue facility on Perdue Road. Four workers were inside at the time. Two workers were injured; one was airlifted to a regional trauma center with serious injuries, and another was treated and released from a hospital. A fourth worker was evaluated at the scene and did not require transport. Hertford County Public Information Officer Christian Davies said the explosion triggered a structure fire and severely damaged the building. The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire remains under investigation. The name of the worker has not yet been released pending formal identification and notification procedures.



Virginia Beach Police, community members and the officers' families gathered to remember Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin, who were shot and killed during a traffic stop one year ago. Virginia Beach remembers fallen officers one year after line-of-duty deaths The ceremony was held Sunday at the Fourth Precinct in the Kempsville area, where both officers worked. On the night of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, the two officers were shot during a traffic stop on South Rosemont Road. Investigators said the suspect took his own life shortly after. Officer Girvin, who was 25, and Officer Reese, who was 30, both died in the hospital early that Saturday morning. Chief Neudigate spoke at the ceremony about the heartbreak for the department. "That night was a nightmare that I don't know if any of us have woken up from. To have them taken from us in an act so evil that may have shaken us, but it will not break us," he said. While it's a painful memory, the officers' loved ones and colleagues have had to press on in spite of their grief. "They would be encouraged to see us here today still working to keep Virginia Beach safe, being the tip of the spear to protect our loved ones, our citizens, and our visitors," said City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

