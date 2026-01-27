Addressing gun violence, local warming centers, Minneapolis shooting backlash: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Addressing gun violence, local warming centers, Minneapolis shooting backlash
Portsmouth police are working to address a recent surge in gun violence after a deadly shooting Saturday that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 5-month-old infant.Police chief calls recent gun violence “unacceptable” after fatal shootings
The shooting happened in the 3800 Block of Towne Point Road when gunmen ambushed the victims as they arrived at their apartment complex, according to Police Chief Stephen Jenkins. He described the attack as premeditated, with shooters waiting for the family to arrive home before opening fire.
Jenkins also discussed two other recent homicides involving firearms. Despite the recent incidents, the police chief noted that Portsmouth saw a record-low reduction in homicides last year, suggesting that intervention programs may be having an impact. However, he said more data is needed to determine their effectiveness.
Jenkins is expected to release a quarterly crime update Tuesday with additional statistics and information about the city's anti-violence efforts.
Warming centers and other assistance facilities have opened across several local cities as Hampton Roads faces frigid temperatures this week.
In Virginia Beach, their Winter Shelter program aims to provide meals and a place to sleep for adults experiencing homelessness. The Salvation Army Shelter on West 19th Street in Norfolk will also provide those in need with meals and a warm place to stay. The Chesapeake Area Shelter Team has a bus for nightly shelter intake; the bus will arrive at 2255 Steppingstone Square at 6:45 p.m. with a regular departure scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Those in need of emergency housing support can call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, which is managed by ForKids, at (757) 587-4202.
Across the waters, Four Oaks Day Service Center in Newport News is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This day facility provides a myriad of services for those in need, ranging from job training to health and wellness support. PORT Winter Shelter will also have its emergency winter shelter open at All Generations Church in Newport News; intake begins at 5:30 p.m.
A senior Border Patrol commander and some agents are expected to leave Minneapolis as early as Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.Attorneys for Minnesota ask a judge to move quickly to halt ICE's operations in the state
The departure of Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino comes as President Donald Trump dispatched border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to take charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. The person familiar with the matter was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the operation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Bovino’s departure marks a significant public shift in federal law enforcement posture amid mounting outrage over the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents.
Criticism has increased around Bovino in the last few days after his public defense of the Pretti shooting and disputed claims about the confrontation that led to his death.
Trump and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz spoke in a phone call and later offered comments that were a marked change from the critical statements they have exchanged in the past. Their conversation happened on the same day a federal judge heard arguments in a lawsuit aimed at halting the federal immigration enforcement surge in the state.
“We, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” the president wrote in a social media post. Walz, in a statement, said the call was “productive" and that impartial investigations into the shootings were needed.
This morning's weather: Sun arrives amid freezing temperatures; weekend snow possible
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll have a frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and a wind chill in the teens to single digits. Highs will only warm to the mid 30s today, but we will see lots of sunshine.
Still cold for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the low 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s. A spotty snow shower is possible but little to no accumulation is expected.
We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure develops to our south and slides up the East Coast. The track of the low will determine how much precipitation we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow).
