Addressing gun violence, local warming centers, Minneapolis shooting backlash: Sunrise Brief

Portsmouth police are working to address a recent surge in gun violence after a deadly shooting Saturday that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 5-month-old infant. Police chief calls recent gun violence “unacceptable” after fatal shootings The shooting happened in the 3800 Block of Towne Point Road when gunmen ambushed the victims as they arrived at their apartment complex, according to Police Chief Stephen Jenkins. He described the attack as premeditated, with shooters waiting for the family to arrive home before opening fire. Jenkins also discussed two other recent homicides involving firearms. Despite the recent incidents, the police chief noted that Portsmouth saw a record-low reduction in homicides last year, suggesting that intervention programs may be having an impact. However, he said more data is needed to determine their effectiveness. Jenkins is expected to release a quarterly crime update Tuesday with additional statistics and information about the city's anti-violence efforts.



Warming centers and other assistance facilities have opened across several local cities as Hampton Roads faces frigid temperatures this week. In Virginia Beach, their Winter Shelter program aims to provide meals and a place to sleep for adults experiencing homelessness. The Salvation Army Shelter on West 19th Street in Norfolk will also provide those in need with meals and a warm place to stay. The Chesapeake Area Shelter Team has a bus for nightly shelter intake; the bus will arrive at 2255 Steppingstone Square at 6:45 p.m. with a regular departure scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Those in need of emergency housing support can call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, which is managed by ForKids, at (757) 587-4202. Across the waters, Four Oaks Day Service Center in Newport News is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This day facility provides a myriad of services for those in need, ranging from job training to health and wellness support. PORT Winter Shelter will also have its emergency winter shelter open at All Generations Church in Newport News; intake begins at 5:30 p.m.

