Anti-human trafficking bill, 100th annual Pony Swim, worldwide tsunami alerts: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Anti-human trafficking bill, 100th annual Pony Swim, worldwide tsunami alerts
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stopped in Williamsburg on Tuesday to sign an anti-human trafficking bill.Gov. Youngkin signs bill aimed at boosting human trafficking prevention training
Specifically, he signed House Bill 2033, which requires the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to add human trafficking recognition training to its website. This bill also permits businesses to offer the anti-human trafficking course to their frontline workers, such as bartenders and convenience store clerks. As a result, Businesses offering this training to their employees could see reduced or suspended fines when facing license violations.
The bill was introduced by Democratic State Del. Shelly Simonds, who represents Newport News. It passed unanimously in both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.
The 100th annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim will be held on Wednesday.Chincoteague Island celebrates milestone 100th annual pony swim
This century-old event features ponies swimming the Assateague Channel from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, with help from crews with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. The event is set to begin when the channel is in "slack tide" — a calm period for currents between low tide and high tide. This could occur between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
After completing their swim, the ponies will then parade through town before being auctioned off at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company hosts this yearly event as a fundraiser. The unique nature of this event has garnered national interest, with many people visiting the Eastern Shore just to see these ponies try to embrace their amphibious side.
Eastern Russia, near the North Pacific Ocean, was hit by a magnitude 8.7 earthquake on Tuesday, prompting tsunami alerts worldwide.
Tsunami waves have already hit Japan, Hawaii, California, Alaska, and Washington — however, no substantial damage has yet to be reported. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said data measured tsunami waves at Midway Atoll, the halfway point between Japan and Hawaii, from peak to trough at six feet. Evacuation sirens sounded across Hawaii on Tuesday, prompting residents to move to higher ground.
Around 5:00 a.m., the tsunami warning in Hawaii was downgraded to a tsunami advisory, allowing residents to return home. The earthquake on Tuesday, which struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, is one of the strongest ever recorded in the history of earthquake measurement and the strongest since the 2011 9.0 earthquake that caused flooding of nuclear power infrastructure in Japan.
This morning's weather: Showers and storms to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the low 90s this afternoon with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon.
Hot and humid again tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index of 100 to 105.
A cold front is set to move through the region late Thursday to Friday. Expect rain and storms starting Thursday afternoon to evening and continuing through Friday. Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the cold front.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
