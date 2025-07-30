Anti-human trafficking bill, 100th annual Pony Swim, worldwide tsunami alerts: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stopped in Williamsburg on Tuesday to sign an anti-human trafficking bill. Gov. Youngkin signs bill aimed at boosting human trafficking prevention training Specifically, he signed House Bill 2033, which requires the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to add human trafficking recognition training to its website. This bill also permits businesses to offer the anti-human trafficking course to their frontline workers, such as bartenders and convenience store clerks. As a result, Businesses offering this training to their employees could see reduced or suspended fines when facing license violations. The bill was introduced by Democratic State Del. Shelly Simonds, who represents Newport News. It passed unanimously in both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.



The 100th annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim will be held on Wednesday. Chincoteague Island celebrates milestone 100th annual pony swim This century-old event features ponies swimming the Assateague Channel from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, with help from crews with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. The event is set to begin when the channel is in "slack tide" — a calm period for currents between low tide and high tide. This could occur between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. After completing their swim, the ponies will then parade through town before being auctioned off at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company hosts this yearly event as a fundraiser. The unique nature of this event has garnered national interest, with many people visiting the Eastern Shore just to see these ponies try to embrace their amphibious side.

