A woman was arrested and accused of shooting her 90-year-old father to death Wednesday morning, according to Virginia Beach police. Jennifer Mulligan, 43, is charged with first degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Daughter shoots, kills 90-year-old father in Virginia Beach home on Rodney Lane: VBPD Police say on May 7, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 Block of Rodney Lane. According to court documents obtained by News 3, police were made aware of the deadly shooting after dispatchers were called by 43-year-old Jennifer Mulligan who said "that she shot her dad." When officers arrived, they found 90-year-old Woodard McClure dead "with a gunshot wound to the head,” court documents say. Police confirmed to News 3 that McClure and Mulligan both lived in the home on Rodney Lane. Mulligan has already had her first court appearance and is due back in court Friday for a bond hearing.



Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine expressed frustration over the multiple incidents involving F/A-18 fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman. Earlier this week, a fighter jet fell off the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier while landing, forcing its two pilots to eject, officials say. Warner, Kaine share thoughts on three fighter jets lost from USS Harry S. Truman “This kind of sloppiness I’ve never seen before," said Warner. "I have said repeatedly Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, is in way over his head." The combined losses amounts to well over $100 million in taxpayer money — however, Kaine said he's also concerned about "the length of these deployments and it’s the fact that the U.S. has to have the Harry Truman in the Red Sea to stop Houthi aggression." Before Hegseth became secretary of defense, a "friendly fire" incident occurred on Dec. 21, 2024, when the USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down a fighter jet that had just taken off from the USS Harry S. Truman. Then, On April 28, an F/A-18E Super Hornet fell off the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier while it was actively under tow in the hangar bay.