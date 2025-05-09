Arrest in 90-year-old shooting death, lawmakers on overboard jet, Pope Leo XIV: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Daughter accused of killing dad, lawmakers on overboard jet, Pope Leo XIV
A woman was arrested and accused of shooting her 90-year-old father to death Wednesday morning, according to Virginia Beach police. Jennifer Mulligan, 43, is charged with first degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.Daughter shoots, kills 90-year-old father in Virginia Beach home on Rodney Lane: VBPD
Police say on May 7, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 Block of Rodney Lane. According to court documents obtained by News 3, police were made aware of the deadly shooting after dispatchers were called by 43-year-old Jennifer Mulligan who said "that she shot her dad."
When officers arrived, they found 90-year-old Woodard McClure dead "with a gunshot wound to the head,” court documents say. Police confirmed to News 3 that McClure and Mulligan both lived in the home on Rodney Lane. Mulligan has already had her first court appearance and is due back in court Friday for a bond hearing.
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine expressed frustration over the multiple incidents involving F/A-18 fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman. Earlier this week, a fighter jet fell off the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier while landing, forcing its two pilots to eject, officials say.Warner, Kaine share thoughts on three fighter jets lost from USS Harry S. Truman
“This kind of sloppiness I’ve never seen before," said Warner. "I have said repeatedly Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, is in way over his head." The combined losses amounts to well over $100 million in taxpayer money — however, Kaine said he's also concerned about "the length of these deployments and it’s the fact that the U.S. has to have the Harry Truman in the Red Sea to stop Houthi aggression."
Before Hegseth became secretary of defense, a "friendly fire" incident occurred on Dec. 21, 2024, when the USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down a fighter jet that had just taken off from the USS Harry S. Truman. Then, On April 28, an F/A-18E Super Hornet fell off the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier while it was actively under tow in the hangar bay.
Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has become the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. The 69-year-old was elected on the second day of the papal conclave.Pope Leo XIV emerges at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died April 21 at age 88. He is known for holding views similar to those of his predecessor, who elevated him to the role of cardinal in 2023.
He joined the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and took his solemn vows in 1981. After studying in Rome, he spent many years in Peru as a missionary and later served as regional superior of the Augustinian order there.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union, and a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.
This morning's weather: Storms arrive, temperatures dropping
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says after an early morning round of storms, another round of showers and storms will move in this afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Highs will reach the upper 70s today and the wind will pick up through the day.
Highs will drop to the low 70s on Saturday with lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.
