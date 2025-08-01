Avalon Fishing Pier shooting, tax-free shopping, new tariff rates worldwide: Sunrise Brief

A suspect was put in custody following a shooting that killed one person and injured another at the Avalon Fishing Pier Thursday, Kill Devil Hills police say. Suspect accused of killing 1, hurting another in shooting at Avalon Fishing Pier Around 2:37 p.m., first responders were notified about the shooting in the fishing pier's parking lot, according to Kill Devil Hills Asst. Police Chief Dana Harris. Two people were found shot at the scene — one was pronounced dead, the other was medflighted to Norfolk with serious injuries. A father told News 3 his 15-year-old son is the person who was seriously hurt in the shooting, saying he got shot in the thigh. Harris says the accused shooter drove away, but law enforcement used descriptions from witnesses to identify the suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody after a traffic stop by the Southern Shores Police Department, according to police.



Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on Friday and runs until Sunday, August 3. Over the weekend, people can buy qualifying items, such as school supplies, clothing, footwear, and emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax, according to the Department of Taxation. School supplies must cost $20 or less per item. Clothes and shoes costing $100 or less will also be tax free. The National Retail Federation says families are budgeting about $850 this year for K–12 back-to-school shopping. Based on that amount, and savings between five and seven percent during the sales tax holiday, shoppers could save between $40 and $60. If you spend more on larger items, the savings could be higher.

