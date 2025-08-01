Avalon Fishing Pier shooting, tax-free shopping, new tariff rates worldwide: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Avalon Fishing Pier shooting, tax-free shopping, new tariff rates worldwide
A suspect was put in custody following a shooting that killed one person and injured another at the Avalon Fishing Pier Thursday, Kill Devil Hills police say.Suspect accused of killing 1, hurting another in shooting at Avalon Fishing Pier
Around 2:37 p.m., first responders were notified about the shooting in the fishing pier's parking lot, according to Kill Devil Hills Asst. Police Chief Dana Harris. Two people were found shot at the scene — one was pronounced dead, the other was medflighted to Norfolk with serious injuries. A father told News 3 his 15-year-old son is the person who was seriously hurt in the shooting, saying he got shot in the thigh.
Harris says the accused shooter drove away, but law enforcement used descriptions from witnesses to identify the suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody after a traffic stop by the Southern Shores Police Department, according to police.
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on Friday and runs until Sunday, August 3.
Over the weekend, people can buy qualifying items, such as school supplies, clothing, footwear, and emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax, according to the Department of Taxation. School supplies must cost $20 or less per item. Clothes and shoes costing $100 or less will also be tax free.
The National Retail Federation says families are budgeting about $850 this year for K–12 back-to-school shopping. Based on that amount, and savings between five and seven percent during the sales tax holiday, shoppers could save between $40 and $60. If you spend more on larger items, the savings could be higher.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to set new tariff rates for a vast amount of U.S. trading partners.Are Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs legal? Appeals court will decide
These new tariffs will go into effect on Aug. 7. The new tariffs were focused on 68 countries along with the 27-member European Union, with a baseline 10% rate to be charged on countries not listed in the order. Following a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the president said he would keep the 25% tariff rates, but would enter into a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico.
After initially threatening the African nation of Lesotho with a 50% tariff, the country's goods will now be taxed at 15%. Taiwan will have tariffs set at 20%, Pakistan at 19% and Israel, Iceland, Norway, Fiji, Ghana, Guyana and Ecuador among the countries with imported goods taxed at 15%. Switzerland would be tariffed at 39%. Trump had announced a 50% tariff on goods from Brazil, but the order was only 10% as the other 40% were part of a separate measure approved by Trump on Wednesday.
This morning's weather: Cooling to the 80s, lower humidity this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Highs will only reach the low 80s today, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms. The wind will start to pick up today, building from 5 to 15 mph.
Highs will dip to the low 80s this weekend with lower humidity. It will be windy this weekend, especially Saturday with wind gusts to 30 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated shower possible.
The cooler temperatures will stay with us for early next week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will start to increase for midweek.
Traffic map:
