Avalon Pier shooting suspects in court, city jail demolition, major SCOTUS case: Sunrise Brief

All three teens charged for the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane Hughes at Avalon Pier are expected in Dare County Court on Monday. 16-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested on the day of the shooting and was indicted in August on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. 17-year-olds Kayden Lindsey and Zachary Rose were indicted on Sept. 15. Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden told News 3 that all three teenagers are charged with first-degree murder, saying, “Hargis as the principal for pulling the trigger, Rose and Lindsey as accessories." The shooting took place on July 31 in the Avalon Fishing Pier's parking lot, according to Kill Devil Hills police. First responders were at the scene four minutes after the call, where officers and Dare County EMS found two people who were shot, according to a press release issued after the press conference. Hughes was pronounced dead, while another was hospitalized due to serious injuries.



The City of Portsmouth will begin demolishing its long-vacant former city jail on Monday, moving forward with broader redevelopment plans. Water Street will be closed to traffic from the Water Street Garage to City Hall as part of the Civic Center Demolition Project, which includes tearing down the deteriorating jail facility. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, city officials said. Access to the City Hall Garage will shift to Columbia Street during the project — the Water Street Garage will remain open. The former jail, which has sat empty and crumbling since inmates were relocated following a fire, will be removed to make way for new possibilities on the site. City leaders have previously discussed pursuing a mixed-use redevelopment, potentially including housing, retail, office space and family-friendly public areas. Planning work is expected to move forward in the coming months with input from the city’s Economic Development Authority and residents. The city has not announced how long the demolition phase or accompanying street closures are expected to last.

