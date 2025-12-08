Avalon Pier shooting suspects in court, city jail demolition, major SCOTUS case: Sunrise Brief

BREAKING THIS MORNING:
Chesapeake
All three teens charged for the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane Hughes at Avalon Pier are expected in Dare County Court on Monday.
16-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested on the day of the shooting and was indicted in August on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. 17-year-olds Kayden Lindsey and Zachary Rose were indicted on Sept. 15. Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden told News 3 that all three teenagers are charged with first-degree murder, saying, “Hargis as the principal for pulling the trigger, Rose and Lindsey as accessories."
The shooting took place on July 31 in the Avalon Fishing Pier's parking lot, according to Kill Devil Hills police. First responders were at the scene four minutes after the call, where officers and Dare County EMS found two people who were shot, according to a press release issued after the press conference. Hughes was pronounced dead, while another was hospitalized due to serious injuries.
The City of Portsmouth will begin demolishing its long-vacant former city jail on Monday, moving forward with broader redevelopment plans.
Water Street will be closed to traffic from the Water Street Garage to City Hall as part of the Civic Center Demolition Project, which includes tearing down the deteriorating jail facility. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, city officials said. Access to the City Hall Garage will shift to Columbia Street during the project — the Water Street Garage will remain open.
The former jail, which has sat empty and crumbling since inmates were relocated following a fire, will be removed to make way for new possibilities on the site. City leaders have previously discussed pursuing a mixed-use redevelopment, potentially including housing, retail, office space and family-friendly public areas. Planning work is expected to move forward in the coming months with input from the city’s Economic Development Authority and residents.
The city has not announced how long the demolition phase or accompanying street closures are expected to last.
The U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing a case on Monday that calls for a 90-year-old decision limiting executive authority to be overturned.
The conservative-led court has already allowed President Trump to fire almost everyone he has wanted this year, despite a 1935 decision in Humphrey's Executor that prohibits the president from removing the heads of independent agencies without cause. Humphrey's Executor has long been a target of the conservative legal movement that has embraced an expansive view of presidential power known as the unitary executive. The decision ushered in an era of powerful independent federal agencies charged with regulating labor relations, employment discrimination, the air waves and much else.
Proponents of the unitary executive theory have said the modern administrative state gets the Constitution all wrong: Federal agencies that are part of the executive branch answer to the president, and that includes the ability to fire their leaders at will.
In 2020, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “the President’s removal power is the rule, not the exception” in a decision upholding Trump’s firing of the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau despite job protections similar to those upheld in Humphrey’s case.
This morning's weather: Rain & snow building to create a chilly & windy Monday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a chilly, windy, and messy Monday with rain/snow. Rain and snow showers will build in from west to east this morning. Rain/snow will be widespread this afternoon. Snow accumulation is expected, especially for inland areas. Areas near I-95 could see 4” while coastal areas could see less than 1”. Temperatures will try to reach 40, but we will spend most of the day in the 30s. NE winds will pick up with gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon to evening.
Skies will clear and winds will calm down on Tuesday. Temperatures will start near 30 tomorrow morning, so there is a risk of refreeze. It will still be chilly with highs in the low 40s.
The below-normal air sticks around for the week with high temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s. We will warm to the 50s on Wednesday but fall back to the 40s by Friday.
Traffic map:
