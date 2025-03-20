Bayside HS incident, Youngkin signs 180 bills, Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Bayside HS incident, Youngkin signs 180 bills, ceasefire talks with Russia
"Individuals of interest" have been detained by Virginia Beach police at Bayside High School following reports of a potential threat Wednesday afternoon, police said. Virginia Beach City Public Schools said they "received a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon."Persons detained following report of Bayside student who allegedly had weapon
Police said as of 2:19 p.m., their search of the school was completed with no shots fired and no firearm recovered. No injuries were reported from the incident.
The school was on lockdown while police sweeped the premises. Police say they worked with the school to coordinate student dismissal. "Thanks to the partnership between the Virginia Beach Police Department, the school administration, and the security team, we secured the building," VBCPS said in a statement.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he signed 180 pieces of legislation with less than a week before their signing deadline on Wednesday. He has until to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 24 to either sign the bills into law, allow it to become law without his signature, veto it, or make amendments.Gov. Youngkin signs Cash Now Act after WTKR Investigation exposes issues with unclaimed property
These signings come on the heels of Youngkin promoting his "Virginia Has Jobs" initiative in Hampton Roads. The bills Youngkin signed mainly revolve around boosting new private sector businesses in Virginia such as semiconductor and nuclear energy production. He mentioned "familiar bills" that he plans to veto and others that he will sign or is working to amend.
Lawmakers initially sent over 900 pieces of legislation to the governor's desk, the fate of these leftover bills will be decided by Monday.
Youngkin also signed a bill that was spurred by a News 3 investigation. HB 1606, the Cash Now Act, allows checks for unclaimed property under $5,000 to be sent without requiring a claim to be filed. News 3 reported that the vast majority of the unclaimed property is money being held by the Treasurer's Office — the interest earned was still withheld by the office.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone regarding a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an hour-long call with Trump on Wednesday to further discuss terms of agreement.Trump says he had a 'very good' call with Zelenskyy amid Russia ceasefire talks
"Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs," Trump said on Truth Social. "We are very much on track."
The Russian president reportedly agreed to a limited ceasefire focused on energy facilities and infrastructure. The readout says Trump briefed Zelenskyy on the details. The Ukrainian president said on Wednesday that he supports the steps to reach a partial ceasefire and is ready to implement them.
Additionally, Trump reportedly proposed running Ukraine's nuclear power plants.
"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," the readout from the White House says.
This morning's weather: Warmer day — clouds, winds, rain to build later
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its even warmer today with highs reaching the mid 70s, 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies as the wind ramps up through the day, reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Rain will build in later this afternoon to evening with a cold front. The biggest rain chances will be between 5 pm and 9 pm.
Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Friday, behind the cold front. It will be very windy with a NW wind at 15 to 25 and gusts 30 to 40 mph.
