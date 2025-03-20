Bayside HS incident, Youngkin signs 180 bills, Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks: Sunrise Brief

"Individuals of interest" have been detained by Virginia Beach police at Bayside High School following reports of a potential threat Wednesday afternoon, police said. Virginia Beach City Public Schools said they "received a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon." Persons detained following report of Bayside student who allegedly had weapon Police said as of 2:19 p.m., their search of the school was completed with no shots fired and no firearm recovered. No injuries were reported from the incident. The school was on lockdown while police sweeped the premises. Police say they worked with the school to coordinate student dismissal. "Thanks to the partnership between the Virginia Beach Police Department, the school administration, and the security team, we secured the building," VBCPS said in a statement.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he signed 180 pieces of legislation with less than a week before their signing deadline on Wednesday. He has until to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 24 to either sign the bills into law, allow it to become law without his signature, veto it, or make amendments. Gov. Youngkin signs Cash Now Act after WTKR Investigation exposes issues with unclaimed property These signings come on the heels of Youngkin promoting his "Virginia Has Jobs" initiative in Hampton Roads. The bills Youngkin signed mainly revolve around boosting new private sector businesses in Virginia such as semiconductor and nuclear energy production. He mentioned "familiar bills" that he plans to veto and others that he will sign or is working to amend. Lawmakers initially sent over 900 pieces of legislation to the governor's desk, the fate of these leftover bills will be decided by Monday. Youngkin also signed a bill that was spurred by a News 3 investigation. HB 1606, the Cash Now Act, allows checks for unclaimed property under $5,000 to be sent without requiring a claim to be filed. News 3 reported that the vast majority of the unclaimed property is money being held by the Treasurer's Office — the interest earned was still withheld by the office.