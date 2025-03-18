Gov. Youngkin brings 'Virginia has jobs' initiative to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the Trump administration continues to consider cuts to the federal government, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) is emphasizing that laid-off workers can find new opportunities in the commonwealth.

Youngkin brought his "Virginia Has Jobs" initiative to Hampton Roads with a visit to STIHL in Virginia Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

As changes happen at the federal level, he said that Virginia has 250,000 open jobs.

“Yes, we have jobs. We have lots of jobs,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin said shrinking the federal government is needed while also recognizing the anxiety it can create for those facing layoffs.

“While we know this is necessary, it hurts,” Youngkin said. “So let’s work together to provide opportunities and pathways for fellow Virginians.”

Under the initiative, there are state websites that offer information on open jobs across Virginia.

“I particularly want our federal workers who are experiencing anxiety and may experience job disruption to know there’s opportunity here,” Youngkin added.

News 3 spoke with one of those federal workers. Lashavia Prather was laid off from the Hampton VA Medical Center late last month.

“Right now, a lot of us are just flailing in the wind,” Prather said at the time.

Meanwhile, Virginia Democratic House Speaker Don Scott has criticized Youngkin's initiative, claiming it lacks empathy and calling it the result of a preventable crisis.

“For him, it's disingenuous to say that we can absorb all of the jobs that are being cut by the department of greedy elitists,” Scott said.

But with a shakeup happening in Washington, Youngkin is making the case that people should look to Virginia.

“I do expect that we will have job losses, and that's why we’re having this big initiative,” he said.