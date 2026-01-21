Bills considered by lawmakers, Cork & Bull lawsuit, Minnesota leaders subpoenaed: Sunrise Brief

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly is considering proposals that have been blocked in previous years, including a paid family leave program and an increase to the state's minimum wage. Under the proposed legislation, the Virginia Employment Commission would create and run a program to provide up to 12 weeks each year of paid leave. That leave could be used for reasons like the birth or adoption of a child, caring for a sick family member, or if the worker has a serious medical condition. The program would be funded by a payroll tax paid by employers and employees and would cover up to 80% of a person's average weekly wage, but no more than the state average weekly wage. Republican lawmakers say the reasons to grant leave are so broad that many people will maximize their time and lead to it costing even more. Another bill — which would raise the state's minimum wage to $13.75 an hour in 2027 and $15 an hour in 2018 — is heading to a full vote in the House of Delegates. Previous efforts to raise the state's minimum wage were vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Opponents worry higher wages could force small businesses to cut hours or raise prices.



A group of nine Black women who say they experienced racial discrimination while dining at Cork & Bull Chophouse in Chesapeake in November 2025 filed a $5 million lawsuit against the restaurant Tuesday. Women file $5 million racial discrimination lawsuit against Cork & Bull Chophouse I I Shakoya Somerville-Holt, one of the plaintiffs, told News 3 in a previous interview that the incident happened when she and eight friends were having dinner at the restaurant on Nov. 6, 2025. Shortly after, Somerville-Holt said two other Black women at a nearby table got into a fight. Despite not knowing the women involved in the altercation, Somerville-Holt said restaurant management also told her group they had to leave. All the women in Sommerville-Holt's group were dressed in white tops and denim bottoms, making them "visibly distinguishable from all other patrons." According to the lawsuit, Dallas Walton, a Cork & Bull chef, approached the women aggressively while they were gathering their belongings and said, "I run this [expletive]" and "Get the [expletive] out." Chesapeake Neighborhood Reporter Erin Holly went into Cork & Bull and spoke to the manager on duty. He said the restaurant is aware of the lawsuit and has no comment at this time.

