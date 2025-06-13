Buxton Beach reopens, nationwide 'No Kings' protests, Israel strikes Iran: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Buxton Beach reopens, nationwide 'No Kings' protests, Israel strikes Iran
Beach access is reopening in Buxton for the first time since September 2023.Portion of Buxton Beach reopens for first time since September 2023
The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Thursday morning. Beach access at the end of Old Lighthouse Road had been closed with signs that read: "due to impacts from petroleum contaminated soils likely exposed by beach erosion." The Army Corps of Engineers led the cleanup efforts in Buxton.
“Buxton Civic Association was formed specifically for this project. When this happened, the community came together and we said, this is unacceptable," Wendi Munden, a member of the aforementioned association, said. In the press release, Dare County HHS said the decision to reopen the beach involved factors including the petroleum removal project, two analyses of the soil, and an investigation of the contaminants by the Coast Guard.
The "No Kings" movement plans for protesters to gather across the nation on Saturday as a rejection of the Trump administration's policies.Legal questions emerge as Trump deploys troops to Los Angeles
This comes amid increased tension over anti-Immigration Customs & Enforcement (ICE) protests in Los Angeles. On Thursday, a federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump acted illegally in deploying the National Guard to address protests in the Los Angeles area. The order takes effect Friday, requiring the administration to return control of the California National Guard to the state of California, but the Trump administration has appealed the ruling.
A group of Hampton Roads residents plan to gather in West Ghent’s Jeff Robertson Park this Saturday, as part of a event organized by COVA Coalition & Indivisible. At the same time, others will gather in Williamsburg and around the country — all to join the "No Kings" movement. Other demonstrations have been planned in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Yorktown.
In an attack they called "preemptive," Israel struck Iran early Friday morning local time.
In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Metanyahu confirmed the strikes and said they came in response to an existential threat from Iran. The Israeli military claims jets struck dozens of targets, including some related to Iran's nuclear program. The new strikes come as U.S.-Iran talks over its nuclear program slow down and regional tensions increase.
"To be clear, the United States is not involved, and Iran should not target any U.S. forces under any circumstance," said House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford.
On social media, the president wrote: “We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon.”
The U.S. this week moved some personnel and military families in the region Wednesday. The voluntary departure of military dependents in locations in Central Command’s area of responsibility were authorized, according to a US defense official, while other personnel were moved in Iraq.
This morning's weather: Warm, muggy with some storm chances coming up
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says hot & humid again today with highs in the upper 80s. With the humidity it will feel more like the low 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers/storms developing this afternoon to evening. Watch out of areas of localized flooding with heavy downpours.
Don’t expect much change in our weather pattern as a stationary front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with afternoon heat index values in the 90s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms both days. Most of the storm activity will be in the afternoon to evening hours.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
