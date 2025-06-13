Buxton Beach reopens, nationwide 'No Kings' protests, Israel strikes Iran: Sunrise Brief

Beach access is reopening in Buxton for the first time since September 2023. Portion of Buxton Beach reopens for first time since September 2023 The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Thursday morning. Beach access at the end of Old Lighthouse Road had been closed with signs that read: "due to impacts from petroleum contaminated soils likely exposed by beach erosion." The Army Corps of Engineers led the cleanup efforts in Buxton. “Buxton Civic Association was formed specifically for this project. When this happened, the community came together and we said, this is unacceptable," Wendi Munden, a member of the aforementioned association, said. In the press release, Dare County HHS said the decision to reopen the beach involved factors including the petroleum removal project, two analyses of the soil, and an investigation of the contaminants by the Coast Guard.



The "No Kings" movement plans for protesters to gather across the nation on Saturday as a rejection of the Trump administration's policies. Legal questions emerge as Trump deploys troops to Los Angeles This comes amid increased tension over anti-Immigration Customs & Enforcement (ICE) protests in Los Angeles. On Thursday, a federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump acted illegally in deploying the National Guard to address protests in the Los Angeles area. The order takes effect Friday, requiring the administration to return control of the California National Guard to the state of California, but the Trump administration has appealed the ruling. A group of Hampton Roads residents plan to gather in West Ghent’s Jeff Robertson Park this Saturday, as part of a event organized by COVA Coalition & Indivisible. At the same time, others will gather in Williamsburg and around the country — all to join the "No Kings" movement. Other demonstrations have been planned in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Yorktown.

