CODI Alert for missing girls, deadly fire in Hampton, Trump's Greenland meeting: Sunrise Brief

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible.

Highs will drop back to the upper 40s on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible.

Winter weather forecast:

Colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic. A mix of snow, rain, and ice is possible for much of VA and NC Saturday and Sunday.

Snow showers will build in Saturday night for most of the area with a wintry mix in NE NC. As temperatures rise on Sunday, we will see a mix of precipitation from snow to sleet to freezing rain to rain. Most of the region will change over to rain by Sunday afternoon. As temperatures drop Sunday night we could return to a wintry mix. The mix of precipitation should clear out Monday morning.

Most of our snow accumulation is expected Saturday night. Some ice accumulation is likely Sunday to Monday morning with the mix of precipitation. Snow and ice accumulation can result in downed trees and power outages, plan accordingly.

CODI Alerts have been issued for the three girls reported missing from Portsmouth since Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Grandmother pleads for help as three girls reported missing in Portsmouth Investigators say 12-year-old Forever Scott, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister, and 14-year-old Jocelyn Krofek were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on January 18, 2026, in the 300 block of Fort Lane. Investigators are now working with Northern Virginia law enforcement to find the girls, according to Portsmouth police. Anyone with information about the juveniles’ whereabouts should call 757-393-8536. According to police, Scott is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair worn in two cornrows. She was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a Jordan-brand shirt. McAllister is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and orange hair. Police say she was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a tan shirt with “California” printed on it. Krofek is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pajamas, according to investigators.

Two people are dead and four people are injured, including a firefighter, after a house fire in Hampton on Wednesday night, according to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Around 6 p.m., Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue arrived at the 90 block of W County Street for a reported house fire. Fire officials say smoke could be seen from their station. Two residents were able to escape with injuries; they were tended to immediately. Bystanders reported that several people were trapped inside the house. Fire crews rescued one person and assisted another out of the house, then started attacking the fire. Of the five total patients transferred to local hospitals for care, three are being treated for smoke inhalation and burns, and two died of their injuries. One firefighter is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries from falling through the roof.

President Donald Trump says he has established a "framework" for a deal regarding Greenland, prompting him to back down on his threat to impose new tariffs on European countries. Trump touts 'framework' of Greenland deal, details unclear "This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump said on social media. Trump has repeatedly argued that the U.S. needs Greenland for strategic and national security reasons amid increasing Chinese and Russian activity in the Arctic. A NATO spokesperson said negotiations moving forward will focus on "ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold — economically or militarily — in Greenland." Denmark announced it would increase its military presence in Greenland last week — this came as several European partners started sending symbolic numbers of troops to the Arctic island. Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said that he would not use force to take Greenland.

