Culpepper Elem. prompts rezoning, Chesapeake tolls rise, Cuba boat clash kills 4: Sunrise Brief

Construction is underway on a new elementary school in Chesapeake's Culpepper Landing neighborhood, and the rezoning plan that comes with it could affect thousands of families across four overcrowded schools in Chesapeake. New Chesapeake elementary school prompts rezoning plan affecting thousands of students Culpepper Landing Elementary School is scheduled to open in fall 2027, serving students in grades pre-K through 5. Chesapeake Public Schools staff say the goal of the new school and the rezoning is to alleviate overcrowding at Cedar Road Elementary, Deep Creek Central Elementary, Deep Creek Elementary, and Grassfield Elementary. Great Bridge Primary and Intermediate schools could also see minor adjustments. As of October 2025, all four primary impacted schools were operating well above capacity, ranging from 115% capacity at Deep Creek Elementary to 159% capacity at Deep Creek Central Elementary. Chesapeake Public Schools staff presented four proposed attendance zone options in February. The new attendance zones would take effect in September 2027 and are subject to School Board approval. The next public hearing and work session on the proposed attendance zones is scheduled for March 23 from 6:00-8:00pm. Families can use an interactive address lookup tool on the Chesapeake Public Schools website to find out which school their student would attend under each of the four options.



Council voted 5-4 to approve changes to two tolled roads within the Chesapeake Transportation System: the Chesapeake Expressway and the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge. Chesapeake City Council approves toll increases on Expressway and Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge Chesapeake Mayor Rick West says the increases on tolls are necessary to cover the costs of maintaining the roads and paying back borrowed money used to build them. "For every road, there's always a maintenance cost. And for these roads, the city borrowed money and they have to pay those loans back and so that's why the increase," West said. For the Chesapeake Expressway, annual fees for E-ZPass users who are enrolled in the Discount Toll Program at the Chesapeake Expressway will double from $35 to $70. To join the Chesapeake Expressway Discount Program, the only qualifications that need to be met are having a valid Virginia E-ZPass account and paying the membership fee. There are no residency or income requirements for this program. Discount program users will also pay more on peak summer weekends, going from $1.00 to $2.25 per trip for 17 Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Those changes take effect May 1. On the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge, drivers of two-axle cars who pay by plate — instead of using E-ZPass — will see an 8-cent increase, bringing their toll from $3.55 to $3.63. For more information on toll rates on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge for other vehicles, click here. E-ZPass rates on Dominion Boulevard are not changing, and roughly 85% of drivers on that road use E-ZPass. Those changes take effect July 1. Standard toll rates on the Chesapeake Expressway are not changing, and the overall Chesapeake Transportation System toll rate schedule has been extended through 2046.

