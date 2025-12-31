DOJ sues Virginia, $5.1B CRMC lawsuit, New Year's Eve preparations: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: $5.1B CRMC lawsuit, DOJ sues Virginia, New Year's Eve preparations
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Virginia over laws it says require public colleges and universities to offer in-state tuition rates to students who establish Virginia residency, regardless of their immigration status.
The lawsuit argues that the current status of Virginia law unconstitutionally provides undocumented students benefits not offered to others. In a release sent by the Justice Department, it is claimed that the current in-state tuition eligibility standards is in direct conflict with federal law. Similar suits have been filed in Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and California.
The current eligibility for in-state tuition in Virginia allows a student to establish residency if they have been employed in the state for at least one year, and if "the student is employed full time in the Commonwealth and the student pays Virginia income taxes on all taxable income earned in the Commonwealth."
Additionally, the current law provides in-state tuition to foreign students "enrolled in a foreign exchange program approved by the institution of higher education during the same period in which a Virginia student from such institution is attending such foreign institution as an exchange student."
More than 500 women are seeking $10 million each from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in connection with unnecessary operations conducted by convicted OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz, according to a complaint obtained on Tuesday.Hundreds sue Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for combined $5.1 billion: Docs
The complaint specifically names CRMC's current president, James Reese Jackson, and two of his predecessors as defendants. The complaint alleges that the defendants’ relationship with Perwaiz led to safety concerns and abnormal practices involving the former doctor being ignored. It further states that Perwaiz’s continued credentialing and privileging as a doctor at CRMC was allowed “based on financial motivation rather than patient safety or quality standards.”
Perwaiz, a former doctor, is currently serving a 59-year-long federal prison sentence for conducting irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, and other medically unnecessary procedures for over a decade. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare sent the following statement to News 3:
"The allegations that form the primary basis for this lawsuit were taken by Dr. Javaid Perwaiz - who has never been an employee of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH). His actions, for which he is now serving a lengthy prison sentence, occurred without the knowledge of the organization. CRH strives to provide the best care to its patients, including through its medical staff physicians. Unfortunately, privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further on these allegations."
With 2026 approaching, law enforcement agencies across the country are preparing to help Americans ring in the new year safely.Virginia Beach rings in 2026 with fun and security at Last Night on the Town celebration
Virginia Beach is preparing for one of its biggest celebrations of the year as Last Night on the Town returns to Town Center for New Year's Eve. The family-friendly event promises live entertainment and community activities while maintaining a strong security presence to ensure everyone can safely ring in 2026.
"We are so excited we are every year. We look forward to this day," Executive Director of the Central Business District Jeanne Evans-Cox said. "We expect 5 to 10,000 people for this event."
In New York City, officials say thousands of officers will be stationed in Times Square and surrounding areas. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says officers will be stationed throughout all areas of the city, with some in plainclothes. The tightened security comes two weeks after the FBI foiled an alleged plot to bomb targets in Southern California on New Year’s Eve.
This morning's weather: Building clouds and 30s to ring in the new year
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and a wind chill in the low 20s. After some clouds early this morning we will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will build in for New Year’s Eve with temperatures falling into the 30s as we kick off 2026.
Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s for Thursday. We will warm to near 50 on Friday.
An area of low pressure is expected to track to our south on Saturday, pushing some rain toward the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will remain in the mid 40s this weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.