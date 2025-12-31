DOJ sues Virginia, $5.1B CRMC lawsuit, New Year's Eve preparations: Sunrise Brief

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Virginia over laws it says require public colleges and universities to offer in-state tuition rates to students who establish Virginia residency, regardless of their immigration status. The lawsuit argues that the current status of Virginia law unconstitutionally provides undocumented students benefits not offered to others. In a release sent by the Justice Department, it is claimed that the current in-state tuition eligibility standards is in direct conflict with federal law. Similar suits have been filed in Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and California. The current eligibility for in-state tuition in Virginia allows a student to establish residency if they have been employed in the state for at least one year, and if "the student is employed full time in the Commonwealth and the student pays Virginia income taxes on all taxable income earned in the Commonwealth." Additionally, the current law provides in-state tuition to foreign students "enrolled in a foreign exchange program approved by the institution of higher education during the same period in which a Virginia student from such institution is attending such foreign institution as an exchange student."



More than 500 women are seeking $10 million each from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in connection with unnecessary operations conducted by convicted OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz, according to a complaint obtained on Tuesday. Hundreds sue Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for combined $5.1 billion: Docs The complaint specifically names CRMC's current president, James Reese Jackson, and two of his predecessors as defendants. The complaint alleges that the defendants’ relationship with Perwaiz led to safety concerns and abnormal practices involving the former doctor being ignored. It further states that Perwaiz’s continued credentialing and privileging as a doctor at CRMC was allowed “based on financial motivation rather than patient safety or quality standards.” Perwaiz, a former doctor, is currently serving a 59-year-long federal prison sentence for conducting irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, and other medically unnecessary procedures for over a decade. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare sent the following statement to News 3: "The allegations that form the primary basis for this lawsuit were taken by Dr. Javaid Perwaiz - who has never been an employee of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH). His actions, for which he is now serving a lengthy prison sentence, occurred without the knowledge of the organization. CRH strives to provide the best care to its patients, including through its medical staff physicians. Unfortunately, privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further on these allegations."

