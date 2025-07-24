FB Marketplace robbery, $4M for NN-Williamsburg airport, Epstein files update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: FB Marketplace robbery, $4M for NN-Williamsburg airport, Epstein files update
A woman says she was robbed by armed men wearing ski masks during a planned Facebook Marketplace meet up, according to Portsmouth police.Woman robbed by armed men in ski masks during Facebook Marketplace meet-up: Police
Police are now asking for the public's help in finding one of the suspects. On July 12 around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a reported carjacking in the 2300 Block of Victory Boulevard. At the scene, the woman stated that she was in the area to complete a Facebook Marketplace transaction when three armed men forced her out of her car — they then took her phone and purse before driving away in her vehicle, according to Portsmouth police.
Dakari White (pictured below) was identified by Portsmouth detectives as one of the suspects. Police say he's about 5'11" and 145 pounds. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, the other suspects have yet to be identified.
Newport News city leaders announced on Wednesday that they are investing $4 million from the city's budget to transform the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.Leaders to transform Newport News-Williamsburg Airport into 'air commerce park'
Specifically, the airport will be transformed into an air commerce park. This would allow the site to offer services related to cargo logistics, advanced air mobility, along with aircraft manufacturing and final assembly. City leaders cited research showing how airline consolidation and technological advances has significantly altered the commercial air service industry.
"We have a lot of activity with the shipyard, and much of the shipbuilding is going to be occurring in the southeast. We're going to pivot the airport towards advanced air mobility," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said.
In addition to the city's investment, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine secured $6 million in federal funding for the Peninsula Airport Commission to reconstruct existing taxiways.
The Wall Street Journal, citing senior administration officials, reported that President Donald Trump was informed his name was mentioned in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.House subpoenas seek information from Ghislaine Maxwell and DOJ on Epstein investigation
“This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement obtained by Scripps News.
The WSJ report clarified that being named in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing. Trump also denied a previous WSJ report that he sent Epstein a lewd letter in 2003 — he's since filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper’s parent company, media executive Rupert Murdoch, and the article’s authors.
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell and the Trump administration's Department of Justice to release files related to the Epstein investigation. The latter decision still needs a signature from the committee's chair, Republican James Comer.
This morning's weather: Mild morning, temps rising to end the week
Forecaster Derrah Getter says this morning will be mild. The humidity will be noticeably higher throughout the day. Highs this afternoon reach the mid to upper 80s but it will feel more like the low 90s.
There’s a slight chance of showers mainly along portions of the Outer Banks, but mainly dry conditions hold through the start of the weekend.
Heat and humidity really crank up starting Friday. Highs climb into the mid 90s but feels like temperatures will be near 105. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, but mostly dry conditions prevail.
