FB Marketplace robbery, $4M for NN-Williamsburg airport, Epstein files update: Sunrise Brief

A woman says she was robbed by armed men wearing ski masks during a planned Facebook Marketplace meet up, according to Portsmouth police. Woman robbed by armed men in ski masks during Facebook Marketplace meet-up: Police Police are now asking for the public's help in finding one of the suspects. On July 12 around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a reported carjacking in the 2300 Block of Victory Boulevard. At the scene, the woman stated that she was in the area to complete a Facebook Marketplace transaction when three armed men forced her out of her car — they then took her phone and purse before driving away in her vehicle, according to Portsmouth police. Dakari White (pictured below) was identified by Portsmouth detectives as one of the suspects. Police say he's about 5'11" and 145 pounds. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, the other suspects have yet to be identified. Portsmouth Police Department Dakari White

Newport News city leaders announced on Wednesday that they are investing $4 million from the city's budget to transform the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. Leaders to transform Newport News-Williamsburg Airport into 'air commerce park' Specifically, the airport will be transformed into an air commerce park. This would allow the site to offer services related to cargo logistics, advanced air mobility, along with aircraft manufacturing and final assembly. City leaders cited research showing how airline consolidation and technological advances has significantly altered the commercial air service industry. "We have a lot of activity with the shipyard, and much of the shipbuilding is going to be occurring in the southeast. We're going to pivot the airport towards advanced air mobility," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said. In addition to the city's investment, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine secured $6 million in federal funding for the Peninsula Airport Commission to reconstruct existing taxiways.

