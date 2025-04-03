Former councilman avoids jail, General Assembly reconvenes, Trump's tariff plan: Sunrise Brief

Former Portsmouth Councilman De'Andre Barnes' sentence was suspended, a judge ruled Wednesday. He was charged with domestic assault and the wrongful dissemination of images. No jail time for former Portsmouth Councilman Barnes' following assault charge Barnes was sentenced to 60 days in jail for the wrongful dissemination of images and 10 days on the assault charge, but all time was suspended, pending a year of good behavior. Court documents say Barnes pushed his wife into a storm door in front of police when she tried to enter their home. Barnes' wife was trying to retrieve things from their home, but he had changed the locks beforehand, according to the criminal complaint. A protective order from Barnes' wife was also renewed Wednesday, which states no hostile contact is allowed — only contacts for their kids. Barnes lost his reelection bid back in November.

The General Assembly reconvened in Richmond on Wednesday. The lawmakers will consider the hundreds of vetoes and proposed changes to legislation made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Democratic lawmakers have a slight majority in both state chambers. The House of Delegates approved 41 of Youngkin's proposed budget changes, but they rejected over 160 others. One of Youngkin's successful proposals is to enhance security for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cards. One of Youngkin's failed proposals was to reward state funding to localities that comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). No vetoes were overturned — neither party has the ability to overrule them without significant bipartisan support. Youngkin now has 30 days to veto or approve the amended bills.