Former councilman avoids jail, General Assembly reconvenes, Trump's tariff plan: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Former councilman avoids jail, General Assembly reconvenes, Trump's tariff plan
Former Portsmouth Councilman De'Andre Barnes' sentence was suspended, a judge ruled Wednesday. He was charged with domestic assault and the wrongful dissemination of images.No jail time for former Portsmouth Councilman Barnes' following assault charge
Barnes was sentenced to 60 days in jail for the wrongful dissemination of images and 10 days on the assault charge, but all time was suspended, pending a year of good behavior. Court documents say Barnes pushed his wife into a storm door in front of police when she tried to enter their home. Barnes' wife was trying to retrieve things from their home, but he had changed the locks beforehand, according to the criminal complaint.
A protective order from Barnes' wife was also renewed Wednesday, which states no hostile contact is allowed — only contacts for their kids. Barnes lost his reelection bid back in November.
The General Assembly reconvened in Richmond on Wednesday. The lawmakers will consider the hundreds of vetoes and proposed changes to legislation made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Democratic lawmakers have a slight majority in both state chambers. The House of Delegates approved 41 of Youngkin's proposed budget changes, but they rejected over 160 others. One of Youngkin's successful proposals is to enhance security for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cards. One of Youngkin's failed proposals was to reward state funding to localities that comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
No vetoes were overturned — neither party has the ability to overrule them without significant bipartisan support. Youngkin now has 30 days to veto or approve the amended bills.
President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping amount of new tariffs on Wednesday. A 10% baseline tariff will be levied against all US imports.What Trump's new tariffs will mean for US consumers
The United Kingdom, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and other countries will only be subject to the baseline tariff. Trump then announced a plan to issue additional tariffs for countries he believes are the "worst offenders." Trump gave a list of roughly 60 trading partners — the European Union, Vietnam, China, etc. — which he believes are acting against U.S. economic interests.
Trump said baseline tariffs of 10% will go into effect April 5th, while the higher reciprocal rates will take effect April 9th — amounting to about 50% of what other countries tax U.S. exports. The 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles goes into effect on Thursday at midnight. The president’s trade policy has sought to address what his administration views as unfair trade with other nations, boost manufacturing, raise revenue, and pay down the national debt.
This morning's weather: The 80s are back, and they're here to stay
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will jump to the mid 80s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Warm again on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a mix of clouds with spotty showers, especially later in the day. It will still be breezy with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Highs will linger in mid 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible. Winds will crank up on Sunday with gusts to 30 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
