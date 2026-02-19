Fort Monroe developments, ORF new customs facility, 8 dead in Calif. avalanche: Sunrise Brief

A Virginia developer plans to spend $20 million to redevelop two historic buildings at Fort Monroe in Hampton. 'A long-term investment:' Redevelopment of two historic buildings at Fort Monroe announced The old hospital and the arsenal next to it are now set to house around 85 apartments, starting phase two of a plan to redevelop more than a dozen buildings at the fort. Developer Edwin Gaskin talked with News 3 about plans for the hospital during Wednesday’s announcement at the fort. “What we’ll put in there is upscale apartments. So, all new finishes, mostly all new walls, certainly all new systems, appliances," Gaskin explained. As of Wednesday, he was hopeful the renovated hospital and arsenal buildings would be ready in early 2028. “When we look at what is happening here, it’s an example for how you can connect today’s problems of housing affordability and lack of supply with the desire to celebrate, honor, and recognize our past," Gov. Abigail Spanberger said.



Norfolk International Airport opens a new International Arrivals Facility, the first new major facility opening of its $1 billion expansion and overhaul project called Transform ORF. ORF opens new customs facility ahead of meetings with international airlines The $25 million space includes its own gate, several lanes for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to process travelers and its own baggage claim. Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority, says roughly half of it was paid for through federal grants. “The defense industry alone, so much of it is based here in Hampton Roads. I need that easy access in and out in an international way," said Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Perryman says the new facility is 99 percent complete and will open shortly after a partial government shutdown affecting Customs and Border Protection and TSA ends. He also says the space will benefit the airport as representatives prepare to meet with airlines next week. “We have meetings with some great European airlines all lined up that want to come here," he said.

