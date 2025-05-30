Historic farm closure, Truman carrier strike group returns, 100th spelling bee: Sunrise Brief

Historic Greenbrier Farms will be closed to the public with the exceptions of Christmas, Strawberry, and Pumpkin seasons, according to a post on social media. The decision was made effective immediately, with operational restrictions cited as the reason for this sudden change.

Greenbrier Farms now closed to the public outside of Christmas, strawberry, pumpkin seasons

"This difficult decision comes as a result of increasing operational restrictions and pressure from the City of Chesapeake Permitting and Zoning as well as the Chesapeake Health Department," Greenbrier Farms says.

However, Chesapeake city officials say this is because the farm lacks approval from the Virginia Department of Health. In a statement, the City of Chesapeake says they "attempted to broker a resolution between the owner [of Greenbrier Farms] and the Virginia Department of Health, but the owner has not been open to those efforts."

The sprawling 500-acre Greenbrier Farms property has been a staple in the community since it opened in Chesapeake in 1916. Greenbrier Farms says some annual traditions will remain, including the Christmas Tree Lot with free pictures with Santa, Strawberry U-Pick season in the spring and the Pumpkin Patch in the fall. Although it's unclear if the changes will impact weddings and other private events.

