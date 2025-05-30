Historic farm closure, Truman carrier strike group returns, 100th spelling bee: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Historic farm closure, Truman carrier strike group returns, 100th spelling bee
Historic Greenbrier Farms will be closed to the public with the exceptions of Christmas, Strawberry, and Pumpkin seasons, according to a post on social media. The decision was made effective immediately, with operational restrictions cited as the reason for this sudden change.Greenbrier Farms now closed to the public outside of Christmas, strawberry, pumpkin seasons
"This difficult decision comes as a result of increasing operational restrictions and pressure from the City of Chesapeake Permitting and Zoning as well as the Chesapeake Health Department," Greenbrier Farms says.
However, Chesapeake city officials say this is because the farm lacks approval from the Virginia Department of Health. In a statement, the City of Chesapeake says they "attempted to broker a resolution between the owner [of Greenbrier Farms] and the Virginia Department of Health, but the owner has not been open to those efforts."
The sprawling 500-acre Greenbrier Farms property has been a staple in the community since it opened in Chesapeake in 1916. Greenbrier Farms says some annual traditions will remain, including the Christmas Tree Lot with free pictures with Santa, Strawberry U-Pick season in the spring and the Pumpkin Patch in the fall. Although it's unclear if the changes will impact weddings and other private events.
Homecoming events for the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group will be held from Thursday to Sunday. Thousands of sailors assigned to the strike group, which was deployed for eight months, will return to Hampton Roads, according to U.S. Navy officials.USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returning to Hampton Roads following 8-month deployment
The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked squadrons make up the USS Harry S. Tuman Carrier Strike Group. The sailors were deployed in September 2024 to ensure regional stability around the Red Sea, primarily by engaging with Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The USS Harry S. Truman and USS Stout will return Sunday. Carrier Air Wing 1 and its nine embarked squadrons will have homecomings throughout the weekend. This return coincides with the USNS Comfort's deployment, set for Friday, and the preparations to deploy the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group this summer.
Faizan Zaki — who was last year's runner-up — is the winner of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee. He outspelled more than 240 other competitors from across the country, including runner-up Sarvadnya Kadam.Faizan Zaki, previous runner-up, wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
Zaki received the coveted Scripps Cup Thursday night after correctly spelling éclaircissement — a French word that means clarification, explanation or enlightenment in English. He is a 7th-grade student at C.M. Rice Middle School in Dallas, Texas. This was his fourth Scripps National Spelling Bee, after finishing tied for 370th place in 2019, tied for 21st place in 2023, and 2nd place in 2024.
The Bee, which takes place in National Harbor, Maryland, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Spellers represented all 50 states and the District of Columbia. There were also spellers representing Ghana, Guam, Kuwait, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This morning's weather: Severe storm threats later today, tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have multiple chances for severe thunderstorms to wrap up the week. A mostly dry start to next week.
Rain early this morning, moving out by mid-morning. We will see some clearing skies through the midday and afternoon hours. It will feel a little more like summer today with highs in the low 80s and increased humidity.
Scattered showers and storms will move in this evening to tonight. Severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
