Hegseth to visit Newport News, explosion injures firefighters, Maduro in court: Sunrise Brief

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding on Monday as part of his nationwide “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, according to HII, the shipyard’s parent company. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to visit Newport News Shipbuilding Officials say the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour focuses on strengthening the Defense Industrial Base and drawing attention to the workers who support it, arguing that military readiness depends on the speed and capacity of domestic production. Currently, more than two dozen submarines and aircraft carriers are being built or are undergoing maintenance at the shipyard. Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is appreciative of efforts to increase work at the shipyard. "What I would say as mayor of Newport News we need to build more ships," he told News 3 Sunday. "Whatever administration will help us do that — we are on board." Hegseth will tour the industrial facility and deliver remarks inside the shipyard. Invited media will be allowed to cover the remarks, though no interviews will be conducted during the visit.



Two firefighters were injured Saturday evening while responding to a residential structure fire in Perquimans County, according to county emergency officials. 2 firefighters injured in Perquimans County house fire on Edenton Road Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a reported house fire in the 100 Block of Edenton Road Street. During firefighting operations, officials say an explosion occurred, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Both firefighters were treated for their injuries and later released. Emergency officials said the homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional details have been released. Multiple agencies were dispatched, including the Hertford, Winfall, and Bethel fire departments, along with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Town of Hertford Public Works, and Perquimans County Emergency Management.

