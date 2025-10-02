Hegseth to visit Norfolk, more OBX homes collapse, government shutdown layoffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hegseth to visit Norfolk, more OBX homes collapse, government shutdown layoffs
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, along with thousands of sailors are expected to attend an event celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday.
The event, America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet was originally scheduled for Friday — however, it was pushed back two days due to anticipated inclement weather. While there's no confirmation of President Donald Trump's attendance at the Navy event, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that he was planning to visit Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.
"This once-in-a-generation event will honor the Navy’s unmatched record of victory at sea, showcase its cutting-edge fleet, and inspire the next generation of warriors to carry America’s strength across every ocean," a release from event organizers states. The 2025 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, which was held on Sept. 20-21, also paid tribute to the Navy's 250th birthday.
Rough conditions at the Buxton oceanfront has resulted in a total of seven homes collapsing as of Thursday morning.Seventh Buxton house collapses in two days, Cape Hatteras National Seashore says
On Tuesday, six houses collapsed into the ocean, with another following Wednesday night — 19 Hatteras Island homes have fallen since 2020. Dare County leaders walked through the devastation Wednesday morning, seeing firsthand what the area has been enduring and talking about what the cleanup plans will look like. The county is encouraging homeowners to work with their contractors to remove the debris and have it placed along Old Lighthouse Road for a later pick up, the Outer Banks Voice reports.
"My personal thoughts are that Buxton needs to be declared a state of emergency, and we need to get our federal government involved to lift our hardened structures ban, which we have been told that if we put more jetties in, it will help fortify our beaches and help hold the sand, which can help NC-12," said Wendi Munden, a member of the Buxton Civic Association.
The remnants of multiple family homes scattered like driftwood across the beach, with each wave dragging pieces out to sea before slamming them back onto what used to be each homeowner's property. Beach nourishment and jetty repairs are scheduled for the area in 2026 — however, calls for action have become more urgent.
Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that layoffs are expected within the federal government as the shutdown continues.Vance: Federal government layoffs expected as shutdown drags on
"We don't like that, we don't necessarily want to do it, but we're going to do what we have to — to keep the American people's essential services continuing to run," Vance said on Wednesday.
In Congress, the stalemate has continued as funding measures proposed by both Democrats and Republicans have failed to secure the 60 votes needed — lawmakers have largely voted along party lines. Democrats have urged GOP lawmakers to negotiate an extension in subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, warning that millions of Americans could see higher premiums in the months ahead if action isn't taken. Republicans say they are open to negotiations but insist health care should not be part of the current funding debate.
With no resolution in sight, Scripps News learned Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told House Republicans on a conference call that federal employee layoffs will begin in the next few days. He also said certain programs would be cut, including infrastructure projects in New York, the home state of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and energy projects in more than a dozen Democratic-led states.
This morning's weather: Very fall-like to end the work week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning. We will only warm to near 70 today. Expect partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances and lower humidity. It will still be windy today (NE at 10-20 mph), but not as gusty as yesterday.
Friday looks like the nicest day of the work week. Very fall-like with highs in the low 70s and lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with lighter winds.
Tropical Update
Hurricane Imelda is moving quickly away from Bermuda. Imelda will continue to track generally NE toward the northern Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Imelda is expected to become an extratropical low later today, with gradual weakening forecast for the next several days.
