Hegseth to visit Norfolk, more OBX homes collapse, government shutdown layoffs: Sunrise Brief

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, along with thousands of sailors are expected to attend an event celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday. The event, America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet was originally scheduled for Friday — however, it was pushed back two days due to anticipated inclement weather. While there's no confirmation of President Donald Trump's attendance at the Navy event, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that he was planning to visit Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. "This once-in-a-generation event will honor the Navy’s unmatched record of victory at sea, showcase its cutting-edge fleet, and inspire the next generation of warriors to carry America’s strength across every ocean," a release from event organizers states. The 2025 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, which was held on Sept. 20-21, also paid tribute to the Navy's 250th birthday.



Rough conditions at the Buxton oceanfront has resulted in a total of seven homes collapsing as of Thursday morning. Seventh Buxton house collapses in two days, Cape Hatteras National Seashore says On Tuesday, six houses collapsed into the ocean, with another following Wednesday night — 19 Hatteras Island homes have fallen since 2020. Dare County leaders walked through the devastation Wednesday morning, seeing firsthand what the area has been enduring and talking about what the cleanup plans will look like. The county is encouraging homeowners to work with their contractors to remove the debris and have it placed along Old Lighthouse Road for a later pick up, the Outer Banks Voice reports. "My personal thoughts are that Buxton needs to be declared a state of emergency, and we need to get our federal government involved to lift our hardened structures ban, which we have been told that if we put more jetties in, it will help fortify our beaches and help hold the sand, which can help NC-12," said Wendi Munden, a member of the Buxton Civic Association. The remnants of multiple family homes scattered like driftwood across the beach, with each wave dragging pieces out to sea before slamming them back onto what used to be each homeowner's property. Beach nourishment and jetty repairs are scheduled for the area in 2026 — however, calls for action have become more urgent.

