'Celebrating 250 years of America's Navy,' NAS Oceana preps for 2025 air show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2025 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show will be held on Sept. 20-21 — at this event, attendees will be able to enjoy aviation performances, STEM exhibits, and more.

This year’s theme: “Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Navy.”

Admission and parking are free for the event. Gates open at 8 a.m. on both days, with performances beginning around 10 a.m.

The air show will feature the Navy’s Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, and several F/A-18 Super Hornet squadrons based at NAS Oceana — including Strike Fighter Squadron 106’s Rhino Demonstration Team.

The theme for this year's air show was announced during a press conference held in March. While speaking at the event, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer spoke about the importance of highlighting the Navy's history and connection to the city.

“When you think about what we have accomplished together over the years, and the relationships that we have built, we are the template about how a city and a naval air installation can be," Dyer said.

This event will also feature hundreds of STEM exhibits, the world's largest rubber duck, and displays from vendors along the flight line.

“Every year, the NAS Oceana Air Show brings together thousands of people from across Hampton Roads and beyond,” said NAS Oceana Executive Officer Capt. Rob Littman. “It’s more than just an air show. It’s about strengthening the bond between the Navy and the community that makes our mission possible.”