HRT microtransit expansion, deadly duplex fire, crackdown on protests in Iran: Sunrise Brief

Hampton Roads Transit's microtransit system will officially expand into Hampton and Chesapeake starting Monday. Hampton Roads Transit Expands Microtransit Service, Makes Changes for 2026 Microtransits function similar to a rideshare service, meaning users can request get on-demand trips with HRT vehicles for $2 per person per ride. The agency aims to improve transportation access in areas with limited fixed-route bus service. HRT first launched its microtransit program in Newport News and Virginia Beach in late 2024. Since then, ridership in Newport News has reached just under 50,000 trips, while Virginia Beach has recorded slightly more than 31,000 rides. Despite the expansion into new cities, the service will not continue everywhere. While microtransit will remain in Newport News through 2026, it has been halted in Virginia Beach since Jan. 10.



One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a fire at multiple duplex homes early Sunday, according to the Newport News Fire Department. 1 person dead, others displaced after a multi-unit fire on 51st Street Around 1:47 a.m., crews responded to the fire in the 300 Block of 51st Street. A multi-unit house was found fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the Newport News Fire Department. The fire went on to spread to two neighboring houses, damaging three duplex homes total. One person died after being unable to escape the fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department. Another person was hospitalized with injuries and is in stable condition. Newport News fire crews, police and the American Red Cross were all on the scene Sunday morning as firefighters continued to move in and out of the damaged homes.

