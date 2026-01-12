HRT microtransit expansion, deadly duplex fire, crackdown on protests in Iran: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: HRT microtransit expansion, deadly duplex fire, crackdown on protests in Iran
Hampton Roads Transit's microtransit system will officially expand into Hampton and Chesapeake starting Monday.Hampton Roads Transit Expands Microtransit Service, Makes Changes for 2026
Microtransits function similar to a rideshare service, meaning users can request get on-demand trips with HRT vehicles for $2 per person per ride. The agency aims to improve transportation access in areas with limited fixed-route bus service.
HRT first launched its microtransit program in Newport News and Virginia Beach in late 2024. Since then, ridership in Newport News has reached just under 50,000 trips, while Virginia Beach has recorded slightly more than 31,000 rides. Despite the expansion into new cities, the service will not continue everywhere. While microtransit will remain in Newport News through 2026, it has been halted in Virginia Beach since Jan. 10.
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a fire at multiple duplex homes early Sunday, according to the Newport News Fire Department.1 person dead, others displaced after a multi-unit fire on 51st Street
Around 1:47 a.m., crews responded to the fire in the 300 Block of 51st Street. A multi-unit house was found fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the Newport News Fire Department. The fire went on to spread to two neighboring houses, damaging three duplex homes total.
One person died after being unable to escape the fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department. Another person was hospitalized with injuries and is in stable condition. Newport News fire crews, police and the American Red Cross were all on the scene Sunday morning as firefighters continued to move in and out of the damaged homes.
A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday.
Another over 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests, said the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in Iran in recent years. It relies on supporters in Iran crosschecking information. It said of those killed, 490 were protesters and 48 were members of security forces.
With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult. The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the toll.
Tehran has warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America uses force to protect demonstrators. Trump and his national security team have been weighing a range of potential responses against Iran including cyberattacks and direct strikes by either U.S. or Israel, according to two people familiar with internal White House discussions who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
This morning's weather: Much cooler, wintry mix possible this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s, just below normal for this time of year.
Mostly sunny again tomorrow with highs warming to the low and mid 50s. Clouds will start to build in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible Wednesday night.
Rain showers are possible on Thursday as a cold front moves in. As temperatures drop Thursday night we could see a change over to snow. Confidence in snow accumulation is low at this time. Skies should clear out Friday morning.
