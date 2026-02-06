Human trafficking investigation, Virginia redistricting, Epstein files update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Human trafficking investigation, Virginia redistricting, Epstein files update
Four individuals were arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation, Virginia Beach police said Thursday.Two-day operation leads to four arrests in Virginia Beach human trafficking investigation
Among the four arrests was a 67-year-old man charged with recruiting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor. These arrests came amid police's two-day operation, which was conducted between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
Virginia Beach police say their Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) got assistance from Virginia State Police, the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigation Service for the two-day operation. The SIB's investigation involved the identification of victims of human trafficking in the area. "Several" victims were found and given assistance.
Victims or anyone who knows one locally can call the Samaritan House 24-hour crisis hotline at (757) 430-2120 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Virginia Democrats released their proposed changes to the state's Congressional districts while a court battle over the legality of the process continues.Virginia Democrats release congressional redistricting map
The proposed map would affect Virginia's 11 congressional districts, where Democrats currently hold six seats and Republicans hold five. Based on past voting data, Democrats say the new map could create a 10-1 Democratic advantage. Congressional maps are typically redrawn after the census at the start of each decade, but Virginia joins several states considering mid-decade redistricting.
A mid-decade redrawing of Virginia's congressional map would need approval by Virginia voters.
Virginia Republicans criticized the plan, saying it violates the will of voters who approved a bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020, prompting a lawsuit to be filed. A Tazewell Circuit Court judge recently ruled the Democratic plan illegal, but Democrats have appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia. If Democrats prevail at the state Supreme Court, voters would decide the issue in a special referendum scheduled for April 21.
The Department of Justice says it will correct redaction errors in its latest batch of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, according to lawyers for victims.'Let's stop the games': Hillary Clinton calls for testimony in Epstein probe to be public
The DOJ released more than 3.5 million pages on Friday. Lawyers said more than 100 women had their names made public by the release, adding to thousands of instances of survivors' personal information being made public. Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed redaction mistakes on various factors including "technical or human error."
"Names, IDs, emails. All sorts of personal information was out there," said survivor Lisa Phillips. "It just doesn't make sense to me. I feel like it's very deliberate."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton agreed to testify later this month as part of the committee's investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The agreement comes just days before a potential vote to hold the Clintons in contempt for initially refusing to appear before the committee. However, Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that they had been engaged with the committee in "good faith," but the goalposts kept moving in what she called "an exercise in distraction."
Clinton challenged Chairman James Comer to allow the country to watch their testimony live.
This morning's weather: Freezing temperatures and very windy this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will climb to near 40 today, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with another rain/snow chance this evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.
This weekend will be cold and windy. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s on Saturday with strong NW winds gusting to 40+ mph. The wind chill will be the teens and single digits all day Saturday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
