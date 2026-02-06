Human trafficking investigation, Virginia redistricting, Epstein files update: Sunrise Brief

Four individuals were arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation, Virginia Beach police said Thursday. Two-day operation leads to four arrests in Virginia Beach human trafficking investigation Among the four arrests was a 67-year-old man charged with recruiting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor. These arrests came amid police's two-day operation, which was conducted between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. Virginia Beach police say their Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) got assistance from Virginia State Police, the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigation Service for the two-day operation. The SIB's investigation involved the identification of victims of human trafficking in the area. "Several" victims were found and given assistance. Victims or anyone who knows one locally can call the Samaritan House 24-hour crisis hotline at (757) 430-2120 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.



Virginia Democrats released their proposed changes to the state's Congressional districts while a court battle over the legality of the process continues. Virginia Democrats release congressional redistricting map The proposed map would affect Virginia's 11 congressional districts, where Democrats currently hold six seats and Republicans hold five. Based on past voting data, Democrats say the new map could create a 10-1 Democratic advantage. Congressional maps are typically redrawn after the census at the start of each decade, but Virginia joins several states considering mid-decade redistricting. A mid-decade redrawing of Virginia's congressional map would need approval by Virginia voters. Virginia Republicans criticized the plan, saying it violates the will of voters who approved a bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020, prompting a lawsuit to be filed. A Tazewell Circuit Court judge recently ruled the Democratic plan illegal, but Democrats have appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia. If Democrats prevail at the state Supreme Court, voters would decide the issue in a special referendum scheduled for April 21.

