Husband charged with murder, USS Gerald R. Ford redeployed, DHS shutdown looms: Sunrise Brief

Norfolk police now believe Lina Guerra, the 39-year-old woman found dead nearly a week after she was reported missing, was killed by her husband, David Varela.

Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk not in police custody

Varela, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and is not in police custody, according to Norfolk police. Guerra’s death was ruled a homicide on Wednesday. Her family confirmed to News 3 that Guerra and Varela were married. Guerra’s body was discovered in a residence in the 300 block of East Main Street in Norfolk on Tuesday; a neighbor confirmed Guerra and Varela lived in the Icon apartment building.

Speaking with News 3 Wednesday through a translator, Paola Ramirez, who is married to Guerra’s brother and lives in Colombia, said Varela was a jealous husband. The family says Varela wouldn’t let her work, wouldn’t let her have friends, wouldn’t let her study and wouldn’t let her go out alone.

Guerra’s family says she was empathetic, loving, and always worried about others.

“Lina was the pillar of our family,” Ramirez said. “She put others above herself. She was very loved and adventurous, hardworking, very humble.”

They said the couple met in Miami in 2015 when she was working as a waitress and he was the cook. He then joined the U.S. Navy. News 3 did not get direct confirmation from the Navy about Varela's service, but NCIS did confirm they are assisting Norfolk police in the investigation.

