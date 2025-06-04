Jerrauld Jones' legacy, solving Oceanfront crime, Elon Musk criticizes GOP bill: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Jerrauld Jones' legacy, solving Oceanfront crime, Elon Musk criticizes GOP bill
Civil rights pioneer and Norfolk judge Jerrauld Jones will be laid to rest on Wednesday, he died at the age of 70. His funeral service will be held at Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Norfolk at 11 a.m.Judge Jerrauld Jones, local civil rights pioneer, dies at 70
Jones was one of the first Black students to integrate Ingleside Elementary School in 1961. He graduated in 1976 from Princeton University and in 1980 with his Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law. Jones would go on to become the first Black law clerk to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
For 14 years, Jones served as a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing Norfolk's 89th District while serving as the long-time chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. House Speaker Don Scott offered his condolences to Jones, saying "his legacy of service, integrity, and dedication to justice will continue to inspire all who knew him."
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of Jones
Virginia Beach city leaders met with Police Chief Paul Neudigate on Wednesday to discuss possible methods to prevent crime at the Oceanfront. He recommended several policies, used by other resort cities, to lower the crime rate.Virginia Beach police chief talks potential curfew amid Oceanfront crime concerns
A month ago, more than 50 arrests were made in a single weekend, with nearly 30 guns taken off the streets. Neudigate emphasized that overall violent crime in Virginia Beach is down compared to last year — however, violent crime at the Oceanfront is up. The chief said that despite a significant police presence at the Oceanfront, individuals are still acting carelessly.
Some of the recommendations Neudigate made include increased parking rates similar to those in Miami. There is also talk of implementing a midnight curfew, although it is not clear what age group would be targeted. No vote was made on these changes, but the council did go into closed session to discuss some of the legal ramifications.
Billionaire Elon Musk called the Trump-backed "Big, Beautiful Bill" a "disgusting abomination" on his social media platform Wednesday. Specifically, he took issue with the bill's prospective impact on the federal deficit.'You know you did wrong:' Elon Musk shames lawmakers who voted for Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill
"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong," the billionaire added. "You know it." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was holding a press conference when Musk's thoughts on the bill became public, she defended the budget bill, saying, "we are very confident in our own economic analysis of this bill. There's $1.6 trillion in savings."
Economists claim the "Big Beautiful Bill," despite its cuts to government programs, could add upwards of $5 trillion to the federal deficit in the next decade. This figure is agreed upon by GOP critics of the budget bill, such as Senator Rand Paul.
The bill is currently being deliberated by the Senate — it moved on from the House of Representatives by a razor thin margin of 215-214-1. One of the most contentious parts of the bill involves changes to Medicaid. The proposal includes adding work requirements for older adults and some parents, though not all Republicans support these changes. On the other hand, tax relief measures, such as the removal of tax on tips and overtime, were a big selling point for GOP lawmakers.
President Donald Trump has urged Congress to get this bill on his desk by July 4.
This morning's weather: More humidity, rain chances to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s, warmer than yesterday and a small step above normal for this time of year.
Highs will linger near 80 to end the work week, but the humidity will increase. An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Carolina coast Thursday to Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers (higher rain chances in NC, lower in VA).
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
