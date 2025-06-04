Jerrauld Jones' legacy, solving Oceanfront crime, Elon Musk criticizes GOP bill: Sunrise Brief

Civil rights pioneer and Norfolk judge Jerrauld Jones will be laid to rest on Wednesday, he died at the age of 70. His funeral service will be held at Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Norfolk at 11 a.m. Judge Jerrauld Jones, local civil rights pioneer, dies at 70 Jones was one of the first Black students to integrate Ingleside Elementary School in 1961. He graduated in 1976 from Princeton University and in 1980 with his Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law. Jones would go on to become the first Black law clerk to the Supreme Court of Virginia. For 14 years, Jones served as a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing Norfolk's 89th District while serving as the long-time chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. House Speaker Don Scott offered his condolences to Jones, saying "his legacy of service, integrity, and dedication to justice will continue to inspire all who knew him." Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of Jones



Virginia Beach city leaders met with Police Chief Paul Neudigate on Wednesday to discuss possible methods to prevent crime at the Oceanfront. He recommended several policies, used by other resort cities, to lower the crime rate. Virginia Beach police chief talks potential curfew amid Oceanfront crime concerns A month ago, more than 50 arrests were made in a single weekend, with nearly 30 guns taken off the streets. Neudigate emphasized that overall violent crime in Virginia Beach is down compared to last year — however, violent crime at the Oceanfront is up. The chief said that despite a significant police presence at the Oceanfront, individuals are still acting carelessly. Some of the recommendations Neudigate made include increased parking rates similar to those in Miami. There is also talk of implementing a midnight curfew, although it is not clear what age group would be targeted. No vote was made on these changes, but the council did go into closed session to discuss some of the legal ramifications.

