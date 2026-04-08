TOP STORIES: Kids play in Norfolk Sports Jam, Hampton harbor tours end, 2-week Iran ceasefire
The organization that manages Norfolk's public housing is hosting several events this week to keep kids having fun while staying safe during Spring Break.Norfolk public housing hosts Sports Jam for kids during Spring Break
Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) Spring Break Sports Jam kicked off Monday with football at the Calvert Square Envision Center on Bagnall Road. Tuesday, kids up to 12 years old played kickball and basketball, while a group of older students were taken to Tidewater Community College to learn about careers in the trades.
Breion Taylor helped design the program. He tells News 3 it came together using grant dollars to help address violence in vulnerable neighborhoods. “(It) keeps me young, energized and I love it, man. I’ve been dealing with the youth since I was a youth," said Taylor, the NRHA's Youth Program Specialist.
Taylor says NRHA is also partnering with local organizations to help keep the kids fed throughout the program. The remaining events are Southside Field Day on Thursday, April 9 and Sneaker Ball on Friday, April 10. More information and registration can be found here.
The Hampton Queen, which had sat in the water in front of Bull Island Brewing Co. in downtown Hampton since 2023, is gone.Hampton harbor tours ending; city looking for new option
The company behind the tours, Hampton Roads Harbor Tours, decided to no longer offer tours. Almost exactly a year before they announced the tours were ending, News 3 was at the dock reporting on the ribbon-cutting for the boat’s first full season. It had been in operation since 2023, but because of maintenance issues hadn’t run a full season until 2025.
“It’s an unfortunate, difficult decision," Hampton Roads Harbor Tours Sales & Marketing VP Drew Yochum said. Yochum explained the boat didn’t generate the revenue the company was hoping for and as of April 2026 needed expensive repairs. Another factor in the decision was the uncertainty of fuel cost.
“It’ll undergo those repairs and get inspected and things like that. We do operate in some other markets, so it’ll end up elsewhere. We just haven’t decided on that quite yet," Yochum said. In a statement, the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau said, in part, "The City of Hampton is actively exploring alternative harbor tour opportunities for the 2026 season and beyond." As of Tuesday, the tour company was working on refunding anyone who bought a ticket for the 2026 season.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the U.S. would suspend its attacks against Iran for two weeks if Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz.
As Tuesday's deadline approached, a proposal to pause the fighting between the U.S. and Iran emerged. Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said negotiations are “progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully” and could produce results soon. Earlier on Tuesday, he urged Trump to extend his 8 p.m. deadline by two weeks to allow diplomacy to continue. Sharif also called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the same two-week period as a goodwill gesture and urged all sides to observe a temporary ceasefire.
"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump wrote on social media. The message came less than two hours before President Trump’s deadline for Iran to reach an agreement or face widespread destruction.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council accepted the terms of the agreement shortly afterward. It said Iran would begin additional negotiations with the U.S. in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday. "It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war," the body said in its statement. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force."
This morning's weather: Chilly Wednesday, slowly warming back up to end the week
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will be chilly with high temperatures in the low 50s along with clear skies and breezy conditions expected. Winds will be out of the NE 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s once again, with upper 30s possible inland.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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