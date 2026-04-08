Kids play in Norfolk Sports Jam, Hampton harbor tours end, 2-week Iran ceasefire

The organization that manages Norfolk's public housing is hosting several events this week to keep kids having fun while staying safe during Spring Break. Norfolk public housing hosts Sports Jam for kids during Spring Break Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) Spring Break Sports Jam kicked off Monday with football at the Calvert Square Envision Center on Bagnall Road. Tuesday, kids up to 12 years old played kickball and basketball, while a group of older students were taken to Tidewater Community College to learn about careers in the trades. Breion Taylor helped design the program. He tells News 3 it came together using grant dollars to help address violence in vulnerable neighborhoods. “(It) keeps me young, energized and I love it, man. I’ve been dealing with the youth since I was a youth," said Taylor, the NRHA's Youth Program Specialist. Taylor says NRHA is also partnering with local organizations to help keep the kids fed throughout the program. The remaining events are Southside Field Day on Thursday, April 9 and Sneaker Ball on Friday, April 10. More information and registration can be found here.



The Hampton Queen, which had sat in the water in front of Bull Island Brewing Co. in downtown Hampton since 2023, is gone. Hampton harbor tours ending; city looking for new option The company behind the tours, Hampton Roads Harbor Tours, decided to no longer offer tours. Almost exactly a year before they announced the tours were ending, News 3 was at the dock reporting on the ribbon-cutting for the boat’s first full season. It had been in operation since 2023, but because of maintenance issues hadn’t run a full season until 2025. “It’s an unfortunate, difficult decision," Hampton Roads Harbor Tours Sales & Marketing VP Drew Yochum said. Yochum explained the boat didn’t generate the revenue the company was hoping for and as of April 2026 needed expensive repairs. Another factor in the decision was the uncertainty of fuel cost. “It’ll undergo those repairs and get inspected and things like that. We do operate in some other markets, so it’ll end up elsewhere. We just haven’t decided on that quite yet," Yochum said. In a statement, the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau said, in part, "The City of Hampton is actively exploring alternative harbor tour opportunities for the 2026 season and beyond." As of Tuesday, the tour company was working on refunding anyone who bought a ticket for the 2026 season.

