Norfolk public housing hosts Sports Jam for kids during Spring Break

NORFOLK, Va. — The organization that manages Norfolk's public housing is hosting several events this week to keep kids having fun while staying safe during Spring Break.

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) Spring Break Sports Jam kicked off Monday with football at the Calvert Square Envision Center on Bagnall Road.

Tuesday, kids up to 12 years old played kickball and basketball, while a group of older students were taken to Tidewater Community College to learn about careers in the trades.

Breion Taylor helped design the program. He tells News 3 it came together using grant dollars to help address violence in vulnerable neighborhoods.

“(It) keeps me young, energized and I love it, man. I’ve been dealing with the youth since I was a youth," said Taylor, the NRHA's Youth Program Specialist.

Taylor says NRHA is also partnering with local organizations to help keep the kids fed throughout the program.

The remaining events are Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10.

Southside Field Day

Diggs Town Field at Campostella Road

Thursday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sneaker Ball

Calvert Square Envision Center on Bagnall Road

Friday, April 10, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Scan the QR code on the flyer below for registration information:

NRHA

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