Local hospital mask policy, Maury HS groundbreaking, lawmakers on Venezuela: Sunrise Brief

All Hampton Roads major hospitals and health systems are now requiring patients with flu-like symptoms to wear a mask and notify staff upon arrival for appointments, according to a release from Riverside Health.Flu surge leads Hampton Roads hospitals to require masks for patients with symptoms
Riverside joined Bon Secours, Chesapeake Regional, CHKD, and Sentara in updating their policies to help prevent the spread of the flu. Many local health systems have reported higher rates of flu cases in January.
The mask requirement is applicable for those who have and have not gotten an annual flu vaccine. Having a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and a fever are among the symptoms to look out for. At CHKD, they are asking families to let the front desk know if their child cannot wear a mask due to age or other conditions.
Riverside is emphasizing that patients who have the flu seek treatment as soon as possible to reduce symptoms and spread. The systems are also asking patients who have the flu or flu-like symptoms to postpone non-essential hospital visits to friends and family.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to kick off construction for Maury High School's new campus.
The new school building — expected to cost around $230 million — is planned to be around 315,000 square feet in size, allowing a capacity of 1,750 students. The four-story building is planned to be constructed in an L-shape on 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. The building will also feature a new auditorium and an indoor swimming facility.
Maury High School is the oldest high school in the City of Norfolk, dating back to 1911. Heartland Construction will be in charge of bringing the new Maury designs to life. The current goal is to have the new campus open for the 2028-2029 school year.
The Senate advanced a resolution Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct further attacks against Venezuela; however, this resolution faces slim chances of becoming law.War Powers Resolution advances with vote in Senate: Kaine, Warner
Every Senate Democrat, two Democrat-adjacent independent senators and five Republicans voted to advance the war powers resolution on a 52-47 vote and ensure a later vote for final passage. Even if this resolution passes the GOP-led House, it still faces a likely Trump veto.
“It’s time for Congress to assert its control over military action of this kind, and it’s time to get this out of secrecy and put it in the light,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, who forced the vote on the war powers resolution.
Republican leaders have said they had no advance notification of the raid early morning Saturday to seize Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, but mostly expressed satisfaction this week as top administration officials provided classified briefings on the operation. The administration has used an evolving set of legal justifications for the monthslong campaign in Central and South America, from destroying alleged drug boats under authorizations for the global fight against terrorism to seizing Maduro in what was ostensibly a law enforcement operation to put him on trial in the United States.
This morning's weather: Warming to near 70 today, showers this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm to near 70 today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday and almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a slim rain chance.
Warm again on Saturday with highs near 70. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. A cold front will move through overnight to Sunday morning. Expect scattered showers, then a big cool down. Temperatures will drop from near 60 Sunday morning to near 50 Sunday afternoon.
Traffic map:
