Local hospital mask policy, Maury HS groundbreaking, lawmakers on Venezuela: Sunrise Brief

All Hampton Roads major hospitals and health systems are now requiring patients with flu-like symptoms to wear a mask and notify staff upon arrival for appointments, according to a release from Riverside Health. Flu surge leads Hampton Roads hospitals to require masks for patients with symptoms Riverside joined Bon Secours, Chesapeake Regional, CHKD, and Sentara in updating their policies to help prevent the spread of the flu. Many local health systems have reported higher rates of flu cases in January. The mask requirement is applicable for those who have and have not gotten an annual flu vaccine. Having a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and a fever are among the symptoms to look out for. At CHKD, they are asking families to let the front desk know if their child cannot wear a mask due to age or other conditions. Riverside is emphasizing that patients who have the flu seek treatment as soon as possible to reduce symptoms and spread. The systems are also asking patients who have the flu or flu-like symptoms to postpone non-essential hospital visits to friends and family.



A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to kick off construction for Maury High School's new campus. The new school building — expected to cost around $230 million — is planned to be around 315,000 square feet in size, allowing a capacity of 1,750 students. The four-story building is planned to be constructed in an L-shape on 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. The building will also feature a new auditorium and an indoor swimming facility. Maury High School is the oldest high school in the City of Norfolk, dating back to 1911. Heartland Construction will be in charge of bringing the new Maury designs to life. The current goal is to have the new campus open for the 2028-2029 school year.

