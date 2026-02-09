MacArthur Center closes, Norfolk superintendent selected, Epstein Files update: Sunrise Brief

MacArthur Center set to close June 30 amid redevelopment plans in the City of Norfolk. Norfolk's MacArthur Center mall to close by summer, making way for downtown redevelopment During his 2024 State of the City address, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander outlined his vision for the future of the MacArthur complex: a 400-room hotel, high-rise apartments, a pedestrian promenade, and a new city market with indoor/outdoor space. MacArthur Center has faced dwindling patronage over the years, with more and more stores leaving the once-popular downtown mall. The Regal Cinemas, one of the last remaining anchor businesses, announced last month it would project its last film on Jan. 29. The 1.1 million square-foot mall opened in 1999 with space for more than 100 stores and shops.



Norfolk Public School's new superintendent will hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent The next superintendent will be Dr. Jeff Rose, who held previous positions in three different school districts in Georgia and Oregon, with his most recent superintendent role being with Fulton County Schools in Georgia in 2018. The board appointed Rose in a 4 to 3 vote. Rose recently worked for a nonprofit called Cognia, which provides accreditation, certification, assessment, and school improvement services to school divisions.

Last summer, the board fired former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong. Since then, Dr. James Pohl has served as interim superintendent. The leadership change comes as the school board works to consolidate several school buildings over the next few yeards.

