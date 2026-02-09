MacArthur Center closes, Norfolk superintendent selected, Epstein Files update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: MacArthur Center closes, Norfolk superintendent selected, Epstein Files update
During his 2024 State of the City address, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander outlined his vision for the future of the MacArthur complex: a 400-room hotel, high-rise apartments, a pedestrian promenade, and a new city market with indoor/outdoor space.
MacArthur Center has faced dwindling patronage over the years, with more and more stores leaving the once-popular downtown mall. The Regal Cinemas, one of the last remaining anchor businesses, announced last month it would project its last film on Jan. 29.
The 1.1 million square-foot mall opened in 1999 with space for more than 100 stores and shops.
Norfolk Public School's new superintendent will hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent
The next superintendent will be Dr. Jeff Rose, who held previous positions in three different school districts in Georgia and Oregon, with his most recent superintendent role being with Fulton County Schools in Georgia in 2018. The board appointed Rose in a 4 to 3 vote.
Rose recently worked for a nonprofit called Cognia, which provides accreditation, certification, assessment, and school improvement services to school divisions.
Last summer, the board fired former Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong. Since then, Dr. James Pohl has served as interim superintendent. The leadership change comes as the school board works to consolidate several school buildings over the next few yeards.
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men.
While investigators collected ample proof that Epstein sexually abused underage girls, they found scant evidence the well-connected financier led a sex trafficking ring serving powerful men, an Associated Press review of internal Justice Department records shows.An examination of Epstein’s financial records, including payments he made to entities linked to influential figures in academia, finance and global diplomacy, found no connection to criminal activity, said another internal memo in 2019.
While one Epstein victim made highly public claims that he “lent her” to his rich friends, agents couldn’t confirm that and found no other victims telling a similar story, the records said.
The AP and other media organizations are still reviewing millions of pages of documents, many of them previously confidential, that the Justice Department released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and it is possible those records contain evidence overlooked by investigators.
This morning's weather: Sunny & cold again today, warming to the 50s tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 30s. The wind will continue to back down today.
Get ready for a big step warmer tomorrow. Highs will jump to the mid 50s, above normal for the first time in over 2 weeks. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with light wind.
Highs will return to the 50s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, mainly in NC. We will cool back to the 40s to end the work week.
