Man shot by EC police, NSU student shooting verdict, WSJ Epstein report fallout: Sunrise Brief

A man was hospitalized on Sunday after being shot by an Elizabeth City police officer, according to the department. Investigation underway after Elizabeth City PD officer shoots armed man: Police Around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed person near the intersection of Hughes Boulevard and Halstead Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed 32-year-old man from Perquimans County, according to police. An officer shot the man, and those on scene immediately began providing medical aid. The man's condition has not been released, he has since been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to police. The officer who shot the man, a more than 20-year veteran of the department, will be on paid administrative lead as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.



A Portsmouth man, who faced multiple charges in connection with the death of a Norfolk State University student, was found not guilty by a jury. Man found not guilty of murdering NSU student Jahari George in off-campus shooting Camari Warren faced six charges, including first degree murder, stemming from the shooting death of Jahari George. On Sept. 2, 2023, George and his friends were in a car just outside NSU's campus when it got shot multiple times, prosecutors said. It was argued that Warren called a friend, Cameron Brown, and asked him to shoot up the car George was in. Prosecutors argued that while they didn't think Warren pulled the trigger, they believed he played a role in orchestrating the shooting. Anthony Pugh was among the witnesses called by the prosecution. NSU security camera video shows Pugh with a group of people, including Warren, in an NSU parking lot near the shooting scene shortly before the shooting. On the other hand, Warren's defense attorney argued that Pugh was not a reliable witness, claiming that his testimony was being provided on behalf of the prosecution in exchange for leniency for another case he is facing — Pugh denied this. As of July 18, Brown, the suspected shooter, is scheduled to go to trial on October 23.

