Man shot by EC police, NSU student shooting verdict, WSJ Epstein report fallout: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Man shot by EC police, NSU student shooting verdict, WSJ Epstein report fallout
A man was hospitalized on Sunday after being shot by an Elizabeth City police officer, according to the department.Investigation underway after Elizabeth City PD officer shoots armed man: Police
Around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed person near the intersection of Hughes Boulevard and Halstead Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed 32-year-old man from Perquimans County, according to police. An officer shot the man, and those on scene immediately began providing medical aid.
The man's condition has not been released, he has since been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to police. The officer who shot the man, a more than 20-year veteran of the department, will be on paid administrative lead as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.
A Portsmouth man, who faced multiple charges in connection with the death of a Norfolk State University student, was found not guilty by a jury.Man found not guilty of murdering NSU student Jahari George in off-campus shooting
Camari Warren faced six charges, including first degree murder, stemming from the shooting death of Jahari George. On Sept. 2, 2023, George and his friends were in a car just outside NSU's campus when it got shot multiple times, prosecutors said. It was argued that Warren called a friend, Cameron Brown, and asked him to shoot up the car George was in.
Prosecutors argued that while they didn't think Warren pulled the trigger, they believed he played a role in orchestrating the shooting.
Anthony Pugh was among the witnesses called by the prosecution. NSU security camera video shows Pugh with a group of people, including Warren, in an NSU parking lot near the shooting scene shortly before the shooting. On the other hand, Warren's defense attorney argued that Pugh was not a reliable witness, claiming that his testimony was being provided on behalf of the prosecution in exchange for leniency for another case he is facing — Pugh denied this.
As of July 18, Brown, the suspected shooter, is scheduled to go to trial on October 23.
President Donald Trump said he plans to sue the Wall Street Journal after it was reported that he sent Jeffrey Epstein a lewd birthday letter in 2003.Trump sues WSJ; Bondi files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records
The Wall Street Journal reported the letter was part of a birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell was preparing for Epstein — according to the report, Trump's letter included “typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman,” along with his signature. Trump claimed the letter was fake on social media. He also mentioned warning Rupert Murdoch, who owns Wall Street Journal via NewsCorp, not to publish the story.
This story comes amid increased calls for the Trump administration to release evidence connected to the Epstein investigation, something the president campaigned on in 2024. The Department of Justice and FBI put out a memo saying there was no "incriminating client list,” nor evidence of a larger blackmail scheme. On Friday, the DOJ requested for a federal court to unseal grand jury transcripts in the criminal case against Epstein.
This morning's weather: Temperatures drop, few storms possible
Forecaster Derrah Getter says this morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s out the door.
Isolated showers and storms develop this afternoon along a cold front. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s underneath partly sunny skies.
Much more comfortable conditions extend through the rest of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower humidity. Rain chances will be lower as well. The heat builds back in just before the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 90s and isolated storm chances.
For the latest weather updates, watch News 3 This Morning here.
