Missing man search called off, winter weather impacts, Minneapolis protests grow: Sunrise Brief

The family of a man reported missing on Hatteras Island is asking that all active search efforts come to an end, saying they believe he died in the ocean after learning he was facing a terminal illness.Family of Christopher Palmer asks to end search in the Outer Banks
In a Facebook post shared Saturday, the family of 39-year-old Christopher Palmer said they made the “difficult decision” to request that all searches cease, adding that they believe their son perished at sea. The family also expressed gratitude to volunteers, first responders, and community members who took part in the search. Palmer's family said it "has been profoundly humbling to see so many people care for someone they never met."
Authorities have not confirmed Palmer’s death, and no recovery has been announced. Palmer’s truck was discovered on the beach between ramps 43 and 44 near Buxton on Jan. 12. A kayak was visible in the back of the truck in an earlier photo, but authorities said it was not there when the vehicle was found and has not been recovered. Over the past week, search efforts involved numerous volunteers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Park Service.
Numerous local organizations — and even a military base — will be closed or delayed to open on Monday due to continued winter weather conditions.
Franklin City Public Schools, Newport News City Schools, Isle of Wight County Schools are among the school districts set to be closed on Monday. Hampton University will also be closed Monday, but alpha and essential personnel are still expected to report. Joint Base Langley-Eustis will also be closed for all non-essential roles.
Virginia State Police say drivers should remain off the roads until at least 10 a.m. Monday. Amid this weekend's winter weather conditions, 109 crashes were reported in Hampton Roads, nine of which resulted in injuries, according to Virginia State Police. In total, 440 crashes were reported to have taken place across Virginia over the weekend.
The officers involved in the shooting of a 37-year-old U.S. citizen in Minneapolis on Saturday remain on the job, according to Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino.
At least one officer is seen on video shooting Alex Pretti during a chaotic altercation amid an immigration enforcement operation. Several other officers are seen striking and trying to restrain Pretti, who was documenting the federal agents’ actions before the encounter escalated. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said Pretti “came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation.”
However, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino would not say whether Pretti actually brandished a weapon. Videos show officers disarming him before he was shot.
An angry crowd gathered after the shooting and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car. Protesters dragged garbage dumpsters from alleyways to block streets, and people chanted “ICE out now” and “Observing ICE is not a crime.”
This morning's weather: Cold and breezy; look out for ice on bridges/overpasses
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s this morning. Watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Today’s highs will only warm to the upper 30s, but it will feel colder with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with more sunshine by the afternoon.
Get ready for a really cold start on Tuesday. Morning lows will drop to the teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Highs will only warm to the mid 30s but we will see lots of sunshine.
