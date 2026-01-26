Missing man search called off, winter weather impacts, Minneapolis protests grow: Sunrise Brief

The family of a man reported missing on Hatteras Island is asking that all active search efforts come to an end, saying they believe he died in the ocean after learning he was facing a terminal illness.

Family of Christopher Palmer asks to end search in the Outer Banks

In a Facebook post shared Saturday, the family of 39-year-old Christopher Palmer said they made the “difficult decision” to request that all searches cease, adding that they believe their son perished at sea. The family also expressed gratitude to volunteers, first responders, and community members who took part in the search. Palmer's family said it "has been profoundly humbling to see so many people care for someone they never met."

Authorities have not confirmed Palmer’s death, and no recovery has been announced. Palmer’s truck was discovered on the beach between ramps 43 and 44 near Buxton on Jan. 12. A kayak was visible in the back of the truck in an earlier photo, but authorities said it was not there when the vehicle was found and has not been recovered. Over the past week, search efforts involved numerous volunteers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Park Service.

