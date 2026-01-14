Missing NFL player's car found in VB, Buckroe Beach proposal, ICE protests surge: Sunrise Brief

It's been seven months since former NFL defensive back Sam Beal went missing, and his family is still searching for answers in a case filled with unanswered questions. Sam Beal disappeared after traveling from Michigan to Virginia Beach; police from two states involved in investigation The 29-year-old was last heard from on July 13, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Essence Zhane Beal. The last contact came through his girlfriend. Sam's brother, Cory, said Sam was supposed to go to work after dropping off his girlfriend in the Grand Rapids area of Michigan, but he never returned. Sam's girlfriend's family found his car in Virginia Beach, Beal's family said. In August, a police report was filed with Kentwood Police in Michigan. However, Sam wasn't uploaded into a national database for missing or unidentified people until October. According to her Facebook post, Sam's sister said they're ready to come to Virginia Beach to search for him themselves. News 3 reached out to Virginia Beach police regarding Beal's case, in response, an officer said VBPD "is aware of the situation and is actively supporting the department of record."



At the Buckroe Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Monday, representatives from Pathway Realty Group discussed their vision for developing multiple lots near the beach. Developers discuss vision for housing, retail development at Buckroe Beach Townhomes, apartments, single-family homes, retail, and parking space are part of their plan. Pauline Antomattei, who has lived at Buckroe Beach for years, was at the neighborhood watch meeting and said she’s cautiously in favor of development. “Although we don’t want to be like Virginia Beach, we can utilize some place that we can shop at, spend money, without having to get in the car," Buckroe Beach resident Pauline Antomattei said. David Spring and John Napier, co-owners od Buckroe Coffee Co., said they're glad to hear about possible development. “When we founded Buckroe, one of the main things is that this is a really major untapped resource. There’s so much potential in Buckroe Beach that I think this will kind of help people see and put us on the map," Spring explained.

