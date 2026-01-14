Missing NFL player's car found in VB, Buckroe Beach proposal, ICE protests surge: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Missing NFL player's car found in VB, Buckroe Beach proposal, ICE protests surge
It's been seven months since former NFL defensive back Sam Beal went missing, and his family is still searching for answers in a case filled with unanswered questions.Sam Beal disappeared after traveling from Michigan to Virginia Beach; police from two states involved in investigation
The 29-year-old was last heard from on July 13, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Essence Zhane Beal. The last contact came through his girlfriend.
Sam's brother, Cory, said Sam was supposed to go to work after dropping off his girlfriend in the Grand Rapids area of Michigan, but he never returned. Sam's girlfriend's family found his car in Virginia Beach, Beal's family said.
In August, a police report was filed with Kentwood Police in Michigan. However, Sam wasn't uploaded into a national database for missing or unidentified people until October. According to her Facebook post, Sam's sister said they're ready to come to Virginia Beach to search for him themselves. News 3 reached out to Virginia Beach police regarding Beal's case, in response, an officer said VBPD "is aware of the situation and is actively supporting the department of record."
At the Buckroe Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Monday, representatives from Pathway Realty Group discussed their vision for developing multiple lots near the beach.Developers discuss vision for housing, retail development at Buckroe Beach
Townhomes, apartments, single-family homes, retail, and parking space are part of their plan. Pauline Antomattei, who has lived at Buckroe Beach for years, was at the neighborhood watch meeting and said she’s cautiously in favor of development.
“Although we don’t want to be like Virginia Beach, we can utilize some place that we can shop at, spend money, without having to get in the car," Buckroe Beach resident Pauline Antomattei said.
David Spring and John Napier, co-owners od Buckroe Coffee Co., said they're glad to hear about possible development.
“When we founded Buckroe, one of the main things is that this is a really major untapped resource. There’s so much potential in Buckroe Beach that I think this will kind of help people see and put us on the map," Spring explained.
The Trump administration has doubled down on its immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, where federal agents continue to clash with protesters.Standoff against ICE continues in Minneapolis, as Trump administration promises a new surge
President Donald Trump posted on social media that "The day of reckoning and retribution is coming" and pledged to continue deportation operations across the country.
This comes as federal investigators examining the fatal shooting of Renee Good last week by an ICE agent look into her possible ties to activist groups in addition to looking into the actions of the agent who killed her, according to reporting from the New York Times. A new survey shows more than half of Americans believe the officer was not justified in using lethal force, but that response is sharply divided among political lines.
Illinois and Minnesota filed lawsuits against the Trump administration on Monday, claiming the deployment of ICE agents in their states was unconstitutional.
This morning's weather: Building clouds today, cold and windy tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for building clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy skies) with scattered rain showers. Highs will return to the upper 50s with a SW wind picking up.
Rain/snow showers are possible early Thursday morning, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. It will be chilly and windy on Thursday with temperatures falling into the 30s and winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.
Expect sunshine on Friday, but still chilly with highs in the low 40s.
