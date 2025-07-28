NC child shot, Portsmouth casino hotel construction, tariff pause deadline looms: Sunrise Brief

A 3-year-old was injured following a reported shooting at the Pinegate Apartments Sunday night, according to Ahoskie police. Around 8:00 p.m., officers were notified about a shooting that took place at the Pinegate Apartments. At the scene, police say they found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound — their condition was not provided by police. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will assist with the investigation of this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011. Check back with News 3 for updates.



A contractor has been chosen for the $65 million Landing Hotel, which will be added to the Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino says S.B. Ballard will be in charge of the new hotel. According to their website, this construction company has worked on the Broad Street Parking Garage, Old Dominion University's stadium (which bears their name), several buildings at Norfolk State University, and various other projects in Hampton Roads. Construction is expected to begin on Victory Boulevard this summer, with the hotel's opening slated for early 2027. The Landing Hotel will feature 106 luxury guest rooms and suites. “Having a hotel fulfills the promise of an integrated destination-style casino,” said Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

