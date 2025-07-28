NC child shot, Portsmouth casino hotel construction, tariff pause deadline looms: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NC child shot, Portsmouth casino hotel construction, tariff pause deadline looms
A 3-year-old was injured following a reported shooting at the Pinegate Apartments Sunday night, according to Ahoskie police.
Around 8:00 p.m., officers were notified about a shooting that took place at the Pinegate Apartments. At the scene, police say they found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound — their condition was not provided by police.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will assist with the investigation of this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011. Check back with News 3 for updates.
A contractor has been chosen for the $65 million Landing Hotel, which will be added to the Rivers Casino Portsmouth.
Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino says S.B. Ballard will be in charge of the new hotel. According to their website, this construction company has worked on the Broad Street Parking Garage, Old Dominion University's stadium (which bears their name), several buildings at Norfolk State University, and various other projects in Hampton Roads.
Construction is expected to begin on Victory Boulevard this summer, with the hotel's opening slated for early 2027. The Landing Hotel will feature 106 luxury guest rooms and suites. “Having a hotel fulfills the promise of an integrated destination-style casino,” said Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth.
Just days before the reciprocal tariff deadline, a deal was reached between the United States and the European Union on Sunday.
This occurred during President Donald Trump's visit to Scotland, where he met with European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen. They announced that the EU plans to purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy alongside committing to a $600 billion investment. On the other hand, a 15% tariff will be imposed on most imports from the EU.
These agreements come close to Trump's deadline for his reciprocal tariff pause, set to end on Aug. 1.
On Monday, U.S. and Chinese officials will hold trade talks in Stockholm, the third negotiation between the two countries this year. The president indicated that a deal could come soon, with the Commerce Secretary saying talks have reached a "status quo." These talks could also set up a possible leaders' summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Trump sometime in the fall.
This morning's weather: Heat advisory, pop-up showers possible
Heat Advisory in effect until 8 pm for most of SE VA and NE NC. Afternoon heat index values will reach 100 to 105
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index to 100+. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible in the afternoon to evening.
More heat and humidity through midweek. Highs will linger in the low to mid 90s with afternoon heat index values from 100 to 105.
A cold front is set to move through the region Thursday to Friday. Expect rain and storms starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday. Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the cold front.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
