NextEra-Dominion Energy merger, VBCPS drafts Chromebook policy, Ebola outbreak: Sunrise Brief

NextEra Energy announced Monday it will acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal valued at about $67 billion, creating what the companies say would be the world's largest regulated electric utility business by market capitalization. Dominion Energy and NextEra agree to combine. What that means for Richmond. The merger comes as artificial intelligence drives unprecedented electricity demand across the United States, with the combined company positioned to serve approximately 10 million utility customer accounts across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The deal represents one of the biggest proposed mergers this year and highlights the growing energy needs driven by data centers and AI infrastructure. Bob McNab, an economics professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, said the merger is less about power customers and more about fueling the growth of AI data centers, particularly in Virginia, where Dominion Energy helps power hundreds of data centers across the state. "Everybody's opening up their bills from their mailbox or getting that email and just groaning about the cost of electricity, and this probably does not mean those bills are going to go down," McNab said. The merger comes amid growing consumer pushback against rising electricity bills linked to AI data centers. Officials and lawmakers in at least six states — including Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — are taking new steps to block utility rate increases, with some pressing utilities to change how they finance major system upgrades. The deal requires approval from both companies' shareholders and various regulatory bodies. McNab said the merger could eventually help stabilize costs, but only if the company can successfully expand energy generation fast enough to meet demand. The transaction is expected to close in 12 to 18 months if approved.

Virginia Beach school leaders are moving closer to limiting Chromebook use for younger students. Virginia Beach schools could reduce Chromebook use for younger students next year Two months ago, News 3 first reported how some school leaders in Virginia Beach were considering dialing back Chromebook use for younger students. Now, a policy has been drafted that could go into effect next school year. Virginia Beach School Board Chair Kathleen Brown says the proposed policy could impact students in prekindergarten through second grade. It comes after the School Board sought feedback from families about Chromebook use. Under the proposed revision, beginning next school year, Chromebooks or similar devices would not be used in classrooms for pre-K or first-grade students, with some exceptions. Those exceptions include while in the library, students with a Section 504 plan, an Individualized Educational Plan, or other adaptive learning needs. Second-grade students would continue using one-to-one Chromebooks, but would not be allowed to take them home unless schools are closed because of the weather or an emergency. Students in grades 3-5 will maintain one-to-one Chromebooks as well, but will be able to take the device home. The proposal also requires an annual presentation to the School Board on student screen time. The policy will be presented to the School Board at the end of the month, and a vote could happen in June. If approved, the policy would take effect at the start of the next school year.