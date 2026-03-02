Norfolk CA on Iran strikes, VB new sand fences, Iran War update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Norfolk CA on Iran strikes, VB new sand fences, Iran War update
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is among the Iranian-Americans closely watching as the United States and Israel carry out strikes against Iran.Norfolk prosecutor Ramin Fatehi offers perspective on Iran strikes
The son of an Iranian neurosurgeon and American nurse, Fatehi was born in the United States and spent part of his childhood in Iran before his family moved to Hampton Roads in 1985. “Mom and dad thought about my little brother and me and realized that the future my father had when he was a child was not going to be there for my brother and me under the Islamic Republic,” Fatehi said.
Now, as the U.S. military continues operations against Iran, Fatehi watches the situation from afar. "I think you'd be hard pressed to find an Iranian American whose shedding a tear for Ayatollah or for the Islamic Republic,” he said. Still, he worries about everyday Iranians caught in conflict. "And so my my greatest worry right now is for ordinary Iranians, lunch pail guys and ladies who didn't ask to be part of the Islamic Republic and didn't ask to have bombs rained down on them from above,” Fatehi said. “The Iranian people do not want this regime — they want to get out from under it. But the risk is, who are the innocent people who die who didn't sign up for anything, and what’s the plan for tomorrow?”
Though Fatehi left Iran more than 40 years ago, he still has extended family in Tehran. Fatehi said he has not returned to Iran since leaving as a child, but hopes to do so one day. For now, he continues to follow the situation closely.
Volunteers gathered to restore the sand fence at Crab Creek by Virginia Beach’s Lynnhaven Boat Ramp on Sunday.
Held in partnership with ASEZ WAO and the Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Department, the event brought together 80 volunteers to install 900 feet of sand fencing. ASEZ WAO says sand fencing protects the local habitat in promoting dune growth and reducing shoreline erosion.
“Picking up debris and trash and installing the sand fence to make sure the shoreline is preserved and that we’re stabilizing the area is critically important and the efforts of the ASEZ WAO volunteers are greatly appreciated,” said Virgina Beach City Council Councilmember, Joashua Schulman.
ASEZ WAO said the ecosystem protection efforts and cleanup are part of their global Green Earth Project, an initiative that aims to restore urban and natural areas, reduce greenhouse gas emissions through eco-friendly actions, and raise awareness about the importance of protecting terrestrial ecosystems.
Iran and Iranian-backed militias fired missiles at Israel and Arab states Monday, apparently hitting the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait, while Israel and the United States pounded targets in Iran, AP reports.Trump announces 'major combat operations' in Iran, multiple casualties reported
As the American and Israeli airstrikes kept hitting the country, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X: “We will not negotiate with the United States.” President Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to “take over” their government, signaled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.
In a video post on his Truth Social platform, the president sympathized with the families of the three service members who died and five others who were seriously injured, but said that military operations in Iran must continue in order eliminate what he described as a "bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons."
The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday that the U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign targeting Iran has killed at least 555 people so far in the Islamic Republic. The society added that 131 cities have come under attack so far in the war.
This morning's weather: Showers and a snow chance to 70s this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says get ready for a chilly and breezy day. Temperatures will sneak into the low 40s today, almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It may feel a few degrees colder with a NE wind at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon to evening. Some snow could mix in for parts of the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulation is expected.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.