Norfolk redeveloping St. Paul area, redistricting early voting, tariff refunds: Sunrise Brief

Six years after construction began at the former Tidewater Gardens neighborhood, the city of Norfolk is working to finalize a plan to redevelop Young Terrace and Calvert Square. 'People first': Norfolk finalizing master plan for redeveloping Young Terrace, Calvert Square As of the beginning of March, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority says 701 units have been built on and around the former Tidewater Gardens — now known as "Kindred" — with more to come. “Another 191 units currently under construction at the site and then, another 191 units that will be constructed hopefully later this year," said Steve Morales, Chief Development Officer for NRHA. At the end of January, Morales and Susan Perry, Norfolk's Director of Housing and Community Development, presented an update to Norfolk's City Council during a retreat about the St. Paul's redevelopment project. The project seeks to tear down low-income housing in three neighborhoods near Downtown: Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace and Calvert Square. Built in the 1950s, the communities have been historically associated with poverty and crime. With the redevelopment, residents that are displaced are allowed to return once mixed-income housing is built. “We’ve had more than 103 residents return on site and they retain their right to return for up to five years,” Perry told News 3 in a recent interview. Morales adds that not only is NRHA helping get residents into the new spaces, they're committed to helping them throughout the entire transition. He and Perry say it'll be the same as the city looks to redevelop Young Terrace and Calvert Square in the coming years. Residents can still weigh in on the project in neighborhood meetings and have their voice heard on NRHA's Fiscal Year 2027 Draft Plan.

Early voting on a referendum to allow mid-decade redistricting is set to begin on Friday, following a recent action by the Supreme Court of Virginia. State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum The Tazewell Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee over the ballot referendum’s timing and phrasing on Feb. 19. This was done in an attempt to stop election officials from working on the upcoming referendum. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Virginia determined the TRO can be treated like a preliminary injunction, meaning they have the ability to put a "stay" (suspension) on the order. "The Supreme Court of Virginia’s decision ensures that this referendum will move forward and that Virginians will have the opportunity to make their voices heard. This question has always belonged to the voters, and I’m glad the Court made clear that the people will decide," House Speaker Don Scott said in a statement sent to News 3. This was the second time Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. ruled against Democrats’ redistricting agenda. In January, Hurley ruled that a resolution for a constitutional amendment was illegally passed in a special legislative session and taken up too close to an intervening election. That case has been appealed to the state Supreme Court, and justices had said they would allow the referendum to proceed while they review the appeal. Following Wednesday's decision, early voting will begin this Friday, with the special referendum set for April 21.