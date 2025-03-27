Norfolk school closures, meal tax increase, Trump officials' group chat: Sunrise Brief

City leaders have directed Norfolk Public Schools to come up with a list of 10 schools that can be closed. Low enrollment and budgetary concerns are the key reason for this consolidation effort. Why Norfolk school leaders were asked to compile a list of 10 schools to close The Norfolk City Council unanimously passed a resolution to begin closing schools before the 2026-2027 school year, with two schools being closed each year. The school board is tasked with presenting an action plan to council before Aug. 2025. The freed up funds would then be put towards improvement and maintenance projects for other schools. Norfolk Public Schools have been operating with 3-17 more schools than what's needed for the population, according to a report given to the school board. City leaders say student enrollment in 2010 was over 31,000, 15 years later, and this number has dropped below 25,000.



Virginia Beach city leaders are considering raising the restaurant meals tax by half a percentage point. This would bring the meals tax up to 6%, it is currently 5.5%. Virginia Beach considers raising restaurant meals tax by half a percent Combined with the 6% sales tax, this means that Virginia Beach diners will pay a 12% tax overall. This tax increase was included in the current proposed budget for fiscal year 2025-26. If approved, then the tax will go into effect on July 1, 2025. The city collects the full meal tax revenue, and just 1% of the money accrued by the sales tax. The president of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association says he will urge the council to seek alternative solutions, saying, "[it] just adds one more element to our plate." The city will hold two public hearings — on Apr. 16 and 22 — for residents to voice their opinion on the proposed budget. The meetings will be open to virtual audiences as well.

