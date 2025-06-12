Norfolk superintendent fired, Red Wing Park reopening, India plane crash: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Norfolk superintendent fired, Red Wing Park reopening, India plane crash
In a 4-3 vote, the Norfolk School Board fired the district's superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong during their Wednesday meeting.Norfolk School Board votes to terminate superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong
The decision was made effective immediately. Byrdsong shared a statement Wednesday evening announcing her departure, writing that it had been her "distinct honor and privilege to lead Norfolk Public Schools." She worked for the school division for 26 years, serving as superintendent for more than five of those years.
The board voted to have Dr. James Pohl serve as interim superintendent. Dr. Pohl is currently listed on the district's website as its chief academic officer. It was unclear as to why the board voted to oust Byrdsong as of Wednesday night, check back with News 3 for updates on this story as it develops.
Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach will reopen to the public this Saturday.Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach to reopen Saturday
The park closed in October 2024 so it could undergo various renovations. The park will reopen with repaved parking spaces, a widened entryway, and a new traffic pattern around the loop road on Sakura Lane. The park did briefly reopen to host the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The park was initially scheduled to finish its maintenance projects by early 2025, but the timeline shifted to June due to various setbacks prompted by weather. The 97-acre park was developed for public use in 1966 and features amenities including playgrounds, wooded trails, a dog park, several gardens, trails, picnic shelters, and ball courts.
An Air India passenger plane, which was bound for London, crashed on Thursday with 244 people on board, AP reports.
The plane crashed in India's populous northwestern city of Ahmedabad, according to reports from the airline and local media. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told AP that a Boeing 787-8 crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, just five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time. The flight was bound for London.
Kidwai said there were 232 passengers and 12 crew members on the flight. Rescue teams are currently mobilized, with efforts to deliver medical aid to the site underway, according to a social media post by India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.
This morning's weather: Still plenty warm, rain chances ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its hot & humid again today with highs near 90. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers/storms popping up this afternoon, mainly in NE NC.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a bigger chance for showers & storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
