Norfolk superintendent fired, Red Wing Park reopening, India plane crash: Sunrise Brief

In a 4-3 vote, the Norfolk School Board fired the district's superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong during their Wednesday meeting. Norfolk School Board votes to terminate superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong The decision was made effective immediately. Byrdsong shared a statement Wednesday evening announcing her departure, writing that it had been her "distinct honor and privilege to lead Norfolk Public Schools." She worked for the school division for 26 years, serving as superintendent for more than five of those years. The board voted to have Dr. James Pohl serve as interim superintendent. Dr. Pohl is currently listed on the district's website as its chief academic officer. It was unclear as to why the board voted to oust Byrdsong as of Wednesday night, check back with News 3 for updates on this story as it develops.



Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach will reopen to the public this Saturday. Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach to reopen Saturday The park closed in October 2024 so it could undergo various renovations. The park will reopen with repaved parking spaces, a widened entryway, and a new traffic pattern around the loop road on Sakura Lane. The park did briefly reopen to host the Cherry Blossom Festival. The park was initially scheduled to finish its maintenance projects by early 2025, but the timeline shifted to June due to various setbacks prompted by weather. The 97-acre park was developed for public use in 1966 and features amenities including playgrounds, wooded trails, a dog park, several gardens, trails, picnic shelters, and ball courts.

