Ocean View recovery mission, USS Mitscher to deploy, food crisis in Gaza: Sunrise Brief

A recovery mission was underway Thursday in Ocean View, potentially for someone who has drowned. Search underway in Ocean View, potentially for someone who drowned Around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a call for a water rescue near Community Beach Park off of Ocean View Avenue, according to police. For the search effort, boats and a helicopter were deployed by law enforcement. Authorities did not provide further information about the incident. News 3 spoke with a lifeguard who said he saw a man get in the water, but didn't see him get out. However, police have not confirmed whether this was a drowning.



The USS Mitscher (DDG 57), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, is set to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. Around 300 sailors will head to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility for a regularly scheduled deployment. The Mitscher is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which departed from Norfolk on June 24. Within the strike group, the Mitscher is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2). The Mitscher is capable of anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare. Navy officials say this departure comes after months of training, which has "prepared the ship for a multitude of operations." News 3 will send a crew to cover the departure, check back for updates.

