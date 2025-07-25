Ocean View recovery mission, USS Mitscher to deploy, food crisis in Gaza: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Ocean View recovery mission, USS Mitscher to deploy, food crisis in Gaza
A recovery mission was underway Thursday in Ocean View, potentially for someone who has drowned.Search underway in Ocean View, potentially for someone who drowned
Around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a call for a water rescue near Community Beach Park off of Ocean View Avenue, according to police. For the search effort, boats and a helicopter were deployed by law enforcement. Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.
News 3 spoke with a lifeguard who said he saw a man get in the water, but didn't see him get out. However, police have not confirmed whether this was a drowning.
The USS Mitscher (DDG 57), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, is set to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.
Around 300 sailors will head to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility for a regularly scheduled deployment. The Mitscher is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which departed from Norfolk on June 24. Within the strike group, the Mitscher is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2).
The Mitscher is capable of anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare. Navy officials say this departure comes after months of training, which has "prepared the ship for a multitude of operations." News 3 will send a crew to cover the departure, check back for updates.
Gaza is on the brink of starvation, according to more than 100 humanitarian aid agencies that are raising alarms about the ongoing food crisis.Gazans at risk of starvation
The Israeli Foreign Ministry rejected these criticisms, accusing the aid agency groups of “echoing Hamas’ propaganda.” Since May, over 1,000 people have died while attempting to get food at aid distribution sites in Gaza, according to the United Nations. Currently, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by Israel and the United States, is the only aid agency allowed to significantly distribute food.
There have been "astonishing levels of desperation," with approximately 100,000 women and children in Gaza suffering from severe acute malnutrition, according to the World Food Program. At least 59,000 Palestinians have died since Israel launched a war in response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
The Trump administration's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, will be returning to the U.S. after he said "Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith" during ceasefire negotiations.
This morning's weather: High temps to end the week, storm chances this weekend
Forecaster Derrah Getter says temperatures out the door will be in the mid 70s, but the humidity will already be higher than in the last 48 hours. This afternoon we reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures near 105 or more. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area until 8 pm. Northeast North Carolina is under an extreme heat watch until 8 pm where “feels like” temps could surge to near 110.
This weekend the heat doesn’t let up. Highs will be in the mid 90s both days with heat index values near 105 degrees. There will be slightly higher storm chances Sunday, but overall rain chances will be low.
We hang on to the mainly dry and hot conditions throughout most of next week. Scattered storms arrive late week as temperatures retreat to the upper 80s and low 90s.
For the latest weather updates, watch News 3 This Morning here.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.