Oceanfront suspect turns self in, USS Gerald R Ford extension, Iran war update: Sunrise Brief

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting that hurt six people Saturday night at Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach police. Oceanfront shooting suspect turns self in to Virginia Beach police, claims self-defense Matheus F. Cavalcante of Norfolk turned himself in on Sunday, according to court documents, and was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm. Cavalcante is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Court records also say Cavalcante had an argument with four other men on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Atlantic Ave. The men had handguns and tried to take the handgun from Cavalcante’s waist when he shot at the men, hitting six unrelated people, according to court records. Police released a photo of another suspect, not in police custody as of Monday afternoon. He's described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with dark skin and afro-style hair, who was wearing black shoes, black pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt at the time. Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting said they expect to arrest additional people.



The USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to reach an 11-month deployment, according to a top Navy official on Wednesday. Adm. James Kilby, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, spoke in a Senate Armed Services committee meeting about the Ford's mission, offering it as an example of the Navy's flexibility. The Ford started out in the High North, traveled to the Eastern Mediterranean, went to the Gulf of Mexico then returned to the Eastern Mediterranean to support United States Central Command, Kilby said. "That extension will ultimately be about an 11-month deployment," Kilby said. "There will be an impact on her return and the schedule for her maintenance availability so she is ready to go again." Extended deployment operations typically last six to nine months, according to the Navy's website, meaning the expected 11-month deployment is longer than usual. Public shipyards are adjusting their schedules to be ready to bring the Ford back and maintain it, Kilby said. The Ford deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, according to previous coverage by News 3.

