Oceanfront suspect turns self in, USS Gerald R Ford extension, Iran war update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Oceanfront suspect turns self in, USS Gerald R Ford extension, Iran war update
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting that hurt six people Saturday night at Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach police.Oceanfront shooting suspect turns self in to Virginia Beach police, claims self-defense
Matheus F. Cavalcante of Norfolk turned himself in on Sunday, according to court documents, and was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm. Cavalcante is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Wednesday.
Court records also say Cavalcante had an argument with four other men on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Atlantic Ave. The men had handguns and tried to take the handgun from Cavalcante’s waist when he shot at the men, hitting six unrelated people, according to court records.
Police released a photo of another suspect, not in police custody as of Monday afternoon. He's described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with dark skin and afro-style hair, who was wearing black shoes, black pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt at the time. Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting said they expect to arrest additional people.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to reach an 11-month deployment, according to a top Navy official on Wednesday.
Adm. James Kilby, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, spoke in a Senate Armed Services committee meeting about the Ford's mission, offering it as an example of the Navy's flexibility. The Ford started out in the High North, traveled to the Eastern Mediterranean, went to the Gulf of Mexico then returned to the Eastern Mediterranean to support United States Central Command, Kilby said.
"That extension will ultimately be about an 11-month deployment," Kilby said. "There will be an impact on her return and the schedule for her maintenance availability so she is ready to go again." Extended deployment operations typically last six to nine months, according to the Navy's website, meaning the expected 11-month deployment is longer than usual.
Public shipyards are adjusting their schedules to be ready to bring the Ford back and maintain it, Kilby said. The Ford deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, according to previous coverage by News 3.
President Donald Trump said Monday he believed the war against Iran was nearly complete, though he did not provide a specific date for a potential end to the conflict.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, he said the U.S. was "achieving major strides toward achieving our military objective," calling it "pretty well complete." The U.S. was continuing to target Iranian missile and drone manufacturing, the president said, but had left important targets intact for the moment, such as electricity production. "We could take them all out in one day" if necessary, the president said. "If we did not hit them, they were going to take over the Middle East."
Trump initially estimated the war would take about a month to complete. "We're very far ahead of schedule," he told CBS News on Monday. The same afternoon that the president said the war is "very complete, pretty much," the Department of Defense posted on X, "We have Only Just Begun to Fight" and "no mercy."
The war has killed seven U.S. service members, the latest of whom died of injuries they sustained during an Iranian attack on American troops stationed in Saudi Arabia on March 1. Six other service members were killed on March 1 in a drone strike at a U.S. military installation in Kuwait. They were members of the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa.
This morning's weather: Warming to the 80s, Rain on Thursday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says watch out for a few areas of fog this morning. We will see a return to sunshine today with highs warming to 80 degrees, near our record high temperature for this date. Expect mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s tonight.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.