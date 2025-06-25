Ousted superintendent update, local cooling centers, ceasefire agreement teeters: Sunrise Brief

Former Norfolk Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong was honored during Tuesday's city council meeting. Former Norfolk Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong speaks out after termination Byrdsong has worked for nearly 30 years in the Norfolk Public School Division, including the last five years as superintendent. Two weeks ago, the Norfolk School Board voted 4-3 to terminate Byrdsong — no public explanation has been provided for this decision. Noelle Gabriel, a former school board member, expressed dismay at this decision, saying, "this is political. It comes down to how many votes do you have." When Byrdsong was asked about the school board's decision, she said that's an issue "you will need to address with the school board." She was met with hugs and encouragement from the community during Tuesday's meeting. Byrdsong said she will remain reflective, emphasizing that "God will lead my next steps."



Most of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina will be under an Extreme Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat With heat indices 100+ this week, cooling centers around Hampton Roads have been offered as a means to beat the heat. Click on your city's link to find a cooling center/public access building near you: - Norfolk

- Virginia Beach

- Newport News

- Hampton

- Portsmouth

- Suffolk

- Chesapeake

