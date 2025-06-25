Ousted superintendent update, local cooling centers, ceasefire agreement teeters: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Ousted superintendent update, local cooling centers, ceasefire agreement teeters
Former Norfolk Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong was honored during Tuesday's city council meeting.Former Norfolk Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong speaks out after termination
Byrdsong has worked for nearly 30 years in the Norfolk Public School Division, including the last five years as superintendent. Two weeks ago, the Norfolk School Board voted 4-3 to terminate Byrdsong — no public explanation has been provided for this decision. Noelle Gabriel, a former school board member, expressed dismay at this decision, saying, "this is political. It comes down to how many votes do you have."
When Byrdsong was asked about the school board's decision, she said that's an issue "you will need to address with the school board." She was met with hugs and encouragement from the community during Tuesday's meeting. Byrdsong said she will remain reflective, emphasizing that "God will lead my next steps."
Most of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina will be under an Extreme Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat
With heat indices 100+ this week, cooling centers around Hampton Roads have been offered as a means to beat the heat.
Click on your city's link to find a cooling center/public access building near you:
- Norfolk
- Virginia Beach
- Newport News
- Hampton
- Portsmouth
- Suffolk
- Chesapeake
The ceasefire between Israel and Iran faced challenges on Tuesday with President Donald Trump saying both countries violated the agreement.Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire 'is in effect' and Israeli planes won't attack anymore
Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Iran’s state media said its military denied firing on Israel. Trump said Iran “violated it but Israel violated it too ... I’m not happy with Israel.” He suggested the missiles could have been fired by mistake.
On social media, the president fiercely urged for Israeli fighter jets to turn around, writing, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION." Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday about abiding by the ceasefire agreement.
A new U.S. intelligence report recently found that Iran's nuclear program was only set back by a few months after U.S. strikes, AP reports. This contradicts statements made by Trump and Netanyahu, who have both claimed that the Iranian nuclear program was “completely and fully obliterated.”
This morning's weather: Extreme heat, "pop up" storms
*** Extreme Heat Warning for most of SE VA and NE NC until 8 pm Wednesday.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the mid and upper 90s today with an afternoon heat index 105 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible.
Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for the second half of the work week with afternoon heat index values near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible.
Traffic map:
