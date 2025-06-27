Public weighs Norfolk school plan, Atlantic Park update, Trump bill faces hurdle: Sunrise Brief

Two public meetings were held on Thursday to discuss a tentative consolidation plan, which includes recommendations on which 10 schools to close within Norfolk.

Public starts weighing in on list of 10 Norfolk schools recommended to close

The plan includes an outline of schools to close, repurpose, rebuild, or renovate. The committee recommended closing primarily elementary schools, which means students will need to move to different schools. One attendee expressed concern over this change, saying, "We want to give them a type of support that the bigger kids don't need because they're just learning how to integrate with the community when they're in those lower grades. They need training and support."

The committee's proposal points to a current enrollment decline in Norfolk schools, with the report emphasizing that it "has been the most pronounced at the elementary level. After Thursday's public session, consultants will gather everyone's feedback and share it with the school board on July 8th. The school board will have until August 1st to finalize a plan.

