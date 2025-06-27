Public weighs Norfolk school plan, Atlantic Park update, Trump bill faces hurdle: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Public weighs Norfolk school plan, Atlantic Park update, Trump bill faces hurdle
Two public meetings were held on Thursday to discuss a tentative consolidation plan, which includes recommendations on which 10 schools to close within Norfolk.Public starts weighing in on list of 10 Norfolk schools recommended to close
The plan includes an outline of schools to close, repurpose, rebuild, or renovate. The committee recommended closing primarily elementary schools, which means students will need to move to different schools. One attendee expressed concern over this change, saying, "We want to give them a type of support that the bigger kids don't need because they're just learning how to integrate with the community when they're in those lower grades. They need training and support."
The committee's proposal points to a current enrollment decline in Norfolk schools, with the report emphasizing that it "has been the most pronounced at the elementary level. After Thursday's public session, consultants will gather everyone's feedback and share it with the school board on July 8th. The school board will have until August 1st to finalize a plan.
Atlantic Park, a mixed-use entertainment complex in Virginia Beach, is expected to open "mid-summer," according to developers.Atlantic Park surf lagoon is filled; opening date to be announced soon
The 2.67-acre surf lagoon will be the centerpiece of this $350 million development. Developers say the lagoon, once finished, can be tailored for both beginner and seasoned surfers — its expected to generate up to 1,000 waves per hour.
In addition to year-round surfing, the park also features the now-open Dome entertainment venue as well as restaurants, shops, and apartments which are still under construction. Atlantic Park organizers are expected to release more details the week of June 30.
The GOP-backed tax and spending bill was rejected by the Senate parliamentarian on Thursday, possibly jeopardizing the president's expected timeline.Parliamentarian blocks Medicaid provision, leaving 'big, beautiful' bill in limbo
The parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, serves as a nonpartisan adviser — their job is to ensure the chamber adheres to Senate rules like a referee. Specifically, MacDonough pointed to the bill's proposed Medicaid provider tax overhaul as violating the chamber's procedural rules. This action poses a significant setback, as President Donald Trump has urged lawmakers to get the "Big, Beautiful" bill on his desk by July 4.
“We have contingency plans,” said Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. He also told reporters that he will not pursue a vote to override the parliamentarian's rulings, even though some Republican lawmakers are calling for her dismissal. The bill still requires Senate approval to head back to the House of Representatives before it can land on Trump's desk.
This morning's weather: Heat index 100+, scattered showers/storms possible
*** Heat Advisory for parts of SE VA and NE NC from 11 am to 7 pm Friday.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible.
Still hot and humid this weekend. Highs will linger in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105 both days. Most of the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a scattered shower/storm possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.