Public starts weighing in on list of 10 Norfolk schools recommended to close

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools leaders are holding two public meetings Thursday to discuss a preliminary consolidation plan, which includes recommendations on which 10 schools to close within the district.

The recommended plan, put together by a consultant team, was recently shared. It includes the 10 schools the team identified for closing, five schools to be repurposed, and schools to be rebuilt.

The plan still needs to be voted on by the school board.

Schools recommended to close:



Willoughby Early Childhood Center

Granby Elementary

Tarrallton Elementary

Norview Elementary

Lindenwood Elementary

Norfolk Technical Center

P.B. Young Elementary

Ghent School

Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs Facility

Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Center

Schools recommended to be re-purposed:

Oceanair Elementary

St. Helena Elementary

Monroe Elementary

Lake Taylor High School

Chesterfield Academy

Schools recommended to rebuild:

Suburban Park Elementary

Jacox Elementary

Maury High School

School recommended to renovate:

Sewells Point Elementary

At the meetings, members of the public are expected to weigh in on the recommended plan. There’s one at Booker T. Washington High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and another at Granby High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WTKR News 3 has a crew at both meetings, and we’ll update this article with public feedback.

The consolidation plans were put into motion after Norfolk City Council passed a resolution in March, tasking the school district with developing a plan to consolidate and close 10 schools, while opting to renovate or repurpose others. The resolution says the school board has to come up with a plan by Aug. 1., then close two schools a year starting before the 2026-2027 school year.

The initiative to close schools is meant to ease financial strain caused by surplus school capacity — a situation where a school district has more seats available than the number of students enrolled — and funnel savings into critical capital improvement projects, to fix area high schools and build new elementary schools to replace aging structures.