Redistricting voting begins Friday, VB State of the City, DHS Sec. Noem ousted: Sunrise Brief

Beginning March 6, Virginia voters will begin deciding whether the state’s congressional districts should be redrawn. What voters are saying on eve of early voting for redistricting special election Virginia Democrats are hoping to redraw Virginia's 11 congressional districts to give them a 10-1 advantage. The current breakdown is 6-5 with a slight Democratic lead. Democrats say the effort is a response to Republicans in other states redrawing districts to pick up seats for their party. The Tazewell Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee over the ballot referendum’s timing and phrasing on Feb. 19. This was done in an attempt to stop election officials from working on the upcoming referendum. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Virginia determined the TRO can be treated like a preliminary injunction, meaning they have the ability to put a "stay" (suspension) on the order. Following Wednesday's decision, early voting will begin this Friday, with the special referendum set for April 21. Even if the redistricting referendum passes on April 21, however, the Virginia Supreme Court will have the final say when the court hears arguments about whether this is legal or not.



Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer laid out his vision for the city's future during Thursday's State of the City address, pointing to tourism and the military as the twin engines driving the local economy. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer highlights tourism growth, a $350 million entertainment district and military ties at the State of the City address. On the tourism front, city leaders say Virginia Beach welcomed more than 14 million visitors in 2024, generating about $2.6 billion in visitor spending and nearly $3.9 billion in total economic impact. Dyer highlighted the Oceanfront as the center of that growth and pointed to new developments aimed at expanding tourism beyond the summer season. Those developments include the Atlantic Park surf park project and the Dome by Ritter Mills concert venue. Together, they are part of a roughly $350 million entertainment district designed to bring year-round visitors and events to the resort area. "The one thing we want to do we want people to come to the beach, we had 14 million visitors come we want the people in Virginia Beach to know that this is their beach too and we want them coming out," Dyer said. Dyer also highlighted the city's deep ties to the military community. Virginia Beach sits in a region with nearly 97,000 active-duty service members — the largest concentration of military personnel outside the Pentagon. City leaders say the military contributes nearly $26 billion in economic impact across the region, supporting thousands of jobs and local businesses. Major installations like Naval Air Station Oceana and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story bring thousands of sailors, service members and their families to Virginia Beach each year.

