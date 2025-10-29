Richneck shooting lawsuit, SNAP faces possible disruption, Hurricane Melissa: Sunrise Brief

The courtroom was packed for the second day of Abby Zwerner's $40 million lawsuit against the former assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School.

Day 2 of Abby Zwerner's $40M Richneck shooting lawsuit wraps with Zwerner's mom testifying

Zwerner, a former teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot by her 6-year-old student on Jan. 6, 2023. The lawsuit claims negligence in preventing the incident, alleging that school leaders — in particular, former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker — ignored multiple warnings that the child had a gun and intended to use it.

The director of human resources for Newport News Public Schools said Parker admitted to her two or three days after the shooting that it was reported around 12:20 p.m. that the student had a gun in his backpack — over 90 minutes before the shooting. The first day of testimony concluded with Julie Zwerner, Abby's mother, who spoke about the lasting impacts of the shooting, adding that her daughter does not plan to return as a teacher.

